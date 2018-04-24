Dan Sultan confirms second Northern Rivers show

AFTER wowing audiences at Bluesfest 2018, Dan Sultan has announced an extension to his Killer Solo Tour, with new shows in Queensland and NSW.

Daniel Leo 'Dan' Sultan is an Australian alternative rock singer-songwriter-guitarist.

At the ARIA Music Awards of 2010 he won Best Male Artist and Best Blues & Roots Album for his second album, Get Out While You Can (2009).

At the 2014 ceremony he won Best Rock Album for Blackbird (2014), which had reached number four on the ARIA Albums Chart.

In 2017, Sultan's record Killer was nominated for three ARIA awards: Best Male Artist, Best Rock Album, and Best Independent Release.

On Killer, Sultan steps out as the songwriter he has always promised to become.

From the erupting gospel chorus of first single, Hold It Together, to the jazz-inflected lilt of Should've Known and the classic pop of Reaction, Sultan's fourth studio album makes itself known as the record on which he becomes that rarest of things: his own musician.

By the time Killer reaches its closing track, Easier Man, the artist delivers a painfully honest reflection on how his inner demons have played out, nothing short of a national treasure is unveiled.

"We will be playing a lot of Killer but also some from Blackbird and from previous albums, the idea is to have some fun," he said.

The artist confirmed he has a number of new songs ready to record in the near future.

"Maybe there is something new soon, there is an EP coming out this year with songs that I have re-imagined from Killer plus a couple of new songs," he said.