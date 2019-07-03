Menu
ABOVE: Dan Sultan will bring his Aviary Takes tour to Lismore on July 17.
ABOVE: Dan Sultan will bring his Aviary Takes tour to Lismore on July 17.
Music

Dan Sultan coming to Lismore for NAIDOC ball

3rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
AVIARY Takes is the latest album by Australian rock pop artist Dan Sultan.

Released on March 15, the album sees Sultan recording acoustic and piano versions of his most celebrated tracks from his four studio albums to date, as well as three cover-versions.

Sultan said Aviary Takes was a very rewarding and fulfilling experience.

"I've been able to go over songs from my past catalogue and also record a few tunes from some of my favourite artists," he said.

"It's very stripped back and it's the first time I've worked with the great and very talented Matt Redlich who produced the sessions."

Aviary Takes is mostly a re-interpretation of Sultan's extensive catalogue.

Some tracks, like Old Fitzroy, experience minor changes, while others like Kingdom, breathe with new vitality by being stripped bare.

Sultan also released recently Nali and Friends, his first children's music album.

The album's narrative arc follows the journey of hero character Nali, a baby Arctic bird with a crooked wing, who loses her way flying from the North to the South Pole.

  • At the NAIDOC Awards Ball, at the Lismore Workers Club on July 17, 6.30pm. Visit lismoreworkers.com.au for details.
