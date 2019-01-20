Christian calls for BBL Indigenous Round

Melbourne Renegades star Dan Christian has asked Cricket Australia to introduce an Indigenous Round into the Big Bash League next season.

Christian wants all franchises to get behind the idea and wear unique indigenous strips as part of a grander plan to help cricket poach some leading talent from rival sports.

"I've spoken to Cricket Australia a fair bit recently and they're really receptive about the idea," Christian told the Herald Sun.

"The Alice Springs games between the Strikers and the Scorchers obviously goes on now and they're doing a heap of stuff around that with the view to next year having a full round.

"Hopefully that all goes ahead as planned and we can keep building that side of the game.

"The plan is to do it (AFL-style) and the NRL do it as well, where all the teams have got the jumpers and it's really celebrated."

Christian, 35, has held talks with BBL boss Kim McConnie and Cricket Australia community diversity and inclusion manager Adam Cassidy.

The allrounder - who's dad is from the Wiradjuri tribe in country NSW - is a passionate about promoting his heritage.

"It's something I've always been proud of," Christian said.

"I just like the idea of blokes like myself and D'Arcy Short and Scotty Boland and Josh Lalor and Brendan Doggett and then Ash Gardner over in the WBBL all promoting the sport amongst our people.

"And, hopefully, getting able to poach a few of those superstars in NRL and AFL.

"Hopefully we can drag them over to cricket, because we've seen so many superstars in other sports so I'm sure there's some talent there to burn that we can hopefully bring over to cricket.

"I grew up in an Aboriginal family and it's always something I've been proud of."

The Strikers will host the Scorchers in Alice Springs on February 9.

AFL legend Kevin Sheedy masterminded the Essendon-Richmond Dreamtime clash at the MCG, which has grown into one of footy's biggest blockbusters.

That match is the highlight of the annual Indigenous Round, which honours Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders who have made contributions to both football and the community.

