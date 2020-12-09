Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 3D version of what a possible Dunoon Dam would look like is available from the Rous County Council website.
A 3D version of what a possible Dunoon Dam would look like is available from the Rous County Council website.
News

Damned if we do, damned if we don’t, but don’t turn to water

David Kirkpatrick
9th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OPPOSITION to the Dunoon Dam is taking on all the characteristics of the campaign against coal seam gas.

Everyone knows the Northern Rivers is home to the environmental protest movement and Dunoon Dam is set to become the latest battleground.

Signs are popping up all over the region, very similar to the anti-CSG signs that still adorn the entrance to many towns and villages.

Multiple voices are joining a chorus of opposition to the dam, including politicians, prominent environmental activists and ex members of Rous County Council.

The dam is being painted as old school, like fossil fuels.

Dams are old school, but they are proven, and have served us well over the years.

Building a new dam at Dunoon is nothing new and has been talked about for decades and yet there is not a lot of love being shown for it.

And, if a new dam is not built, what is the answer to our future water needs?

Rous County Council’s Future Water Strategy has been produced for a very good reason – if we continue to do nothing, we are going to run out of water.

Rous has determined that by 2024, demand for water is expected to match what current sources could reliably supply.

By 2060, demand is expected to exceed reliable supply by 6,500 megalitres per day.

If it’s not going to be a new dam, is it rainwater tanks for everyone, water recycling and reticulation, desalination plants or new water sources? Doing nothing is not an option.

Let’s make a decision, because with all the political will in the world, we need to get cracking if we are to meet the deadlines outlined above.

There’s precious little time for more studies and navel gazing.

As a community, we need to come together on this and form some sort of consensus.

Water is a precious commodity, exemplified last year when a prolonged drought, gave way to massive fire events that engulfed the whole state.

If not a dam, what?

We need our leaders to lead on this, not simply snipe from the sidelines without a solution of their own.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cop charged with aggravated sexual intercourse with teen

        Premium Content Cop charged with aggravated sexual intercourse with teen

        News THE 29-year-old senior constable ‒ who is currently suspended without pay ‒ will face Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Tweed night works to explore noise reduction options on M1

        Premium Content Tweed night works to explore noise reduction options on M1

        News Night works will explore options of reducing traffic noise on the M1

        Mobile users might be impacted due to planned upgrades

        Premium Content Mobile users might be impacted due to planned upgrades

        News Frustrated by slow internet? You’re not the only one.