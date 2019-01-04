Damien helps open the door for disabled bowlers

INCLUSIVE SPORT: Tweed Heads bowler Damian Delgado bowling from his wheelchair in the Summerland Singles at Ballina.

INCLUSIVE SPORT: Tweed Heads bowler Damian Delgado bowling from his wheelchair in the Summerland Singles at Ballina. Mitchell Craig

LOSING his leg in a car crash 10 years ago eventually led Damien Delgado on to the bowling greens at Cabarita.

Fast forward to now and he finds himself competing among some of the top names in the sport in the Summerland Singles at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

The 37-year-old represents Tweed Heads Ospreys and works at the Cabarita Bowling Club.

"I had my accident in Sydney 10 years ago and only really found out about lawn bowls five years after that,” Delgado said.

"I was down at the club and they told me I could get a wheelchair that would fit on the green and away I went from there.”

Delgado has represented the Queensland disabled team and won a bronze medal in the state open pairs in September.

He won his first game over Kane Nelson 21-13 at Ballina yesterday before Queensland Under-25 rep Jayden Christie beat him 21-16 in the second game.

"He pulled away once he caught me at the end but I was happy with how I played,” Delgado said.

"This is the first time here and I enjoyed playing against all these guys.

"I play as much as I can and I've got my two kids and work at the club which keeps me busy.”

Byron Bay bowler Gavin McPhail has led the local charge at the event, winning his section and qualifying for the $3000 gold finals on Sunday.

Former gold winner Jono Davis will contest the $1200 silver section along with Ballina bowler Alf Boston.

Current pairs champion and 2015 singles winner Ryan Bester headlines the third day of competition today.

He will be joined by the likes of Alstonville's Peter Taylor and a list of top names from Queensland including Jamie Anderson, Kurt Brown and Dee Robertson.

Tomorrow is stacked with talent including defending champion David Ferguson, Barrie Lester and Ben Twist.