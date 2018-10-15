Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Damien Cook fears he may have let the jersey down.
Damien Cook fears he may have let the jersey down.
Rugby League

Cook’s big fear after Kangaroos debut

by MICHAEL CARAYANNIS
15th Oct 2018 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAMIEN Cook fears he may have let Australia's past players down after being involved in the Kangaroos' first Test defeat in 13 matches.

Cook had the task of replacing retired Kangaroos skipper Cameron Smith at hooker, among four debutants who featured against New Zealand on Saturday night.

Cook said he had "mixed feelings" after playing his first international.

"From my point of view, I almost feel like you've let past players down," Cook said. "Australia has been dominant for so long and to lose it feels like we might have let them down a bit and let the jersey down. Obviously an honour to put on the jersey, disappointing not to get the win."

Damien Cook fears he may have let the jersey down.
Damien Cook fears he may have let the jersey down.

Cook was not able to utilise his pace out of dummy-half with Australia on the backfoot for most of the game. He ran for just 38 metres but was asked to make a game-high 42 tackles.

Australia's coach Mal Meninga said Cook had been spotted in defence - so much so that he was given a quick break late in the match with Josh McGuire slotting in at hooker.

"I got a bit of a break because we'd done so much defence," Cook said. "I would've been more than comfortable staying out there. We probably needed a bit of a change."

Cook acknowledged the Kangaroos' new-look spine would be "clunky".

They now turn their focus to Tonga as they prepare for a historic Test.

"I don't think the combinations were too bad," Cook said. "It was more not holding the ball and not giving us a chance to score points. We left it a bit late. If we hold the ball and go set for set we have enough skill on our edges. Tonga have a great side and played some great footy during the World Cup. They will be ready to go."

Related Items

Show More
damien cook kangaroos (rugby league) new zealand rugby league rugby league tonga rugby league

Top Stories

    Why enrolments are soaring at these Northern Rivers schools

    premium_icon Why enrolments are soaring at these Northern Rivers schools

    News ENROLMENT numbers from 53 public schools across the region shows huge fluctuations in enrolments - with one school soaring 25%.

    The unusual surprise that ruined breakfast

    The unusual surprise that ruined breakfast

    Offbeat Hubby cooked brekky but she couldn't stomach it

    • 15th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    • 1 macadamia
    The best of Northern Rivers business

    premium_icon The best of Northern Rivers business

    Business The Northern Rivers Business Excellence Awards have been held

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    Weather BoM issues severe weather warning as two weather systems combine

    Local Partners