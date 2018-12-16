Dami Im's a dream coming to Ballina

AUSTRALIAN-Korean pop superstar Dami Im brings her Dreamer tour to Ballina.

Im is a Korean-born Australian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performing artist.

She achieved the highest score for Australia at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm, Sweden, where she placed second in the world performing to an audience of 200million with her international hit Sound of Silence.

Im arrived in Australia from South Korea with her family at the age of nine.

She is no stranger to the stage, since performing in intimate venues along the east coast of Australia.

"I've always felt most confident when I'm on stage performing and it's been a dream of mine to live this life as a performer," she said.

"It's going to be a very special tour where I get to show my musical evolution as I sing my previous repertoire as well as the new music that I've been working on this year."

Dami Im first came to national prominence when she won season five of The X Factor in 2013.

Since then she's released three more acclaimed studio albums, including the Gold-accredited 2014 release Classic Carpenters, which peaked at number three on the ARIA album charts .