Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIT: Dami Im at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016.
HIT: Dami Im at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016. Martin Meissner
Music

Dami Im's a dream coming to Ballina

Javier Encalada
by
16th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN-Korean pop superstar Dami Im brings her Dreamer tour to Ballina.

Im is a Korean-born Australian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performing artist.

She achieved the highest score for Australia at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm, Sweden, where she placed second in the world performing to an audience of 200million with her international hit Sound of Silence.

Im arrived in Australia from South Korea with her family at the age of nine.

She is no stranger to the stage, since performing in intimate venues along the east coast of Australia.

"I've always felt most confident when I'm on stage performing and it's been a dream of mine to live this life as a performer," she said.

"It's going to be a very special tour where I get to show my musical evolution as I sing my previous repertoire as well as the new music that I've been working on this year."

Dami Im first came to national prominence when she won season five of The X Factor in 2013.

Since then she's released three more acclaimed studio albums, including the Gold-accredited 2014 release Classic Carpenters, which peaked at number three on the ARIA album charts .

More Stories

Show More
ballina rsl club dami im music northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Are you old enough to be a fan?

    premium_icon Are you old enough to be a fan?

    Music DRAGON bring their UK Chat Toppers of the 1980s show to the Northern Rivers this month.

    • 16th Dec 2018 9:03 AM
    Highway work on hold over the Christmas break

    Highway work on hold over the Christmas break

    News Traffic conditions on highway upgrade might make things easier

    • 16th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
    Two-year project transforms Kyogle's main street

    premium_icon Two-year project transforms Kyogle's main street

    News "It will encourage more travellers to stop in, have a coffee”

    11-year-old girl's powerful film stuns judges

    premium_icon 11-year-old girl's powerful film stuns judges

    Community Winners announced in Nimbin Youth Film Festival

    Local Partners