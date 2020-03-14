Dames kick participation goals at Dunoon United

DAMES OF DUNOON: Dunoon United Football Club celebrated Female Football Week by increasing the number of girls and women playing to 49 per cent of the club's athletes. Photos: Ali Elliot

DAMES OF DUNOON: Dunoon United Football Club celebrated Female Football Week by increasing the number of girls and women playing to 49 per cent of the club's athletes. Photos: Ali Elliot

WHEN it comes to getting girls and women involved in soccer, there’s no doubt Dunoon United are on the ball with a nine per cent growth in female participation over last year.

Club female participation officer, Sana Henderson said they are thrilled the number of girls and women playing has risen from 40 per cent in 2019 to 49 per cent for 2020.

Dames of Dunoon kicking goals during Female Football Week

“Obviously, we are aiming for 50 per cent. We believe there’s no reason there should not be as many girls and women playing as there are boys and men,” she said.

“We get a quite a lot of women who have never played football before, we take a fun and fitness approach so get lots of mums who come along and start playing which is great.”

Henderson plays as do her husband and three children and she said the club is very family-friendly.

Club secretary Rob Gatt said women are creating friendship groups within the game.

“We are really proud of their achievment and see women suporting each other playing in sport,” he said.

“Our social sixes program has been great at promoting female partication too.”

Contact https://www.facebook.com/DunoonUnitedFC/ or Football Far North Coast.