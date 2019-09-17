'Damaging winds, large hailstones' likely, BoM warns

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Northern NSW.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning, which includes parts of the Northern Rivers as well as the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Northern Tablelands and North West Slopes and Plains forecast districts, shortly before 3pm.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours,” BoM said in the warning.

The key locations which may be affected by these conditions include Armidale, Tenterfield, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Moree and Narrabri, the warning said.

The State Emergency Service advises people to do the following:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors, away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

An updated warning is due to be issued shortly before 6pm.