Wind blows away roof, topples tree onto caravan

SOUTHEAST Queensland is in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

At 5:55pm, storms were detected on the weather radar near Logan City, Springbrook and Crows Nest.

"These storms are moving towards the east to northeast and are forecast to affect Coolangatta and Cleveland by 6:30pm and Esk and Kilcoy by 7pm," the BoM said.

"Damaging winds are likely. Large hail is no longer expected."

Earlier a roof was blown from a property at Yagaburne, north of Goondiwindi, at 2pm and a 95km/h wind gust was recorded at Wellcamp Airport just after 4pm.

And an hour later at Aratula two people were treated for minor injuries after a tree fell onto a caravan due to the adverse weather.

They were both transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

#Update - #Aratula - paramedics are treating two stable patients with non-life threatening injuries located off the Cunningham Highway following an incident where tree has fallen onto a caravan due to adverse weather in the area. Nil patients were in the caravan. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) December 21, 2018

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Channel Country, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Southeast Coast districts.

⚠️ Qld Severe Storm Warning update. The risk of destructive winds and large hail has eased across #SEQ. However damaging winds are still possible across the warning area including the #GoldCoast and Redlands. https://t.co/qimOwsTB9q pic.twitter.com/TOU1hWcDJ3 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 21, 2018

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: