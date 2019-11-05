Damaged power poles could cost you thousands of dollars

RECENT fire activity has highlighted the need for vigilance when it comes to power lines.

Power companies maintain public poles and wires, but did you know, as a landowner you bear the responsibility for the cost of repair to private power poles and lines connecting power to your home?

Essential Energy said there are tens of thousands of private poles on its 183,000-kilometre electricity network, covering 95 per cent of New South Wales, and they must be maintained to prevent a defect causing a bushfire or electrical safety risk to the public.

Essential Energy General Manager Customer and Network Services, Luke Jenner said: "On private land, Essential Energy is responsible for maintaining and repairing the electricity network to the customer connection point, while beyond this point landowners are legally required to undertake network maintenance. This is similar to home and business owners being responsible for maintaining their premises' internal wiring".

Essential Energy inspects some private poles and wires, and notifies customers of their obligation to have the fault repaired.

Due to the safety risk, if the repairs are not carried out within a set period of time, Essential Energy was legally required to fix the fault and charge the customer.

If you think repairing power poles and power lines sounds expensive, you're right.

The energy company made repairs to rectify a defect on a private power pole in Ellangowan on Friday.

They said the pole was declared a safety risk and was in a designated bushfire zone. According to Essential Energy, the owners were advised of the defect on August 21 and were provided 60 days' notice to rectify the damage, in accordance with legal requirements. As the time frame for rectification elapsed and no action was undertaken, Essential Energy was required to rectify the private defect and recover the costs from the customer.

Essential Energy said they were working with the Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW on the customer's issue and has offered support and access to financial assistance through its Customer Support Policy.

Typical repair costs

The following table provides some examples of typical defects and indicative costs that you may be charged when engaging qualified contractors to complete the work specified in the defect notice. Please note that these costs are indicative only and do not: include GST; allow for costs associated with complex and sophisticated pole configurations, difficult access, rock excavation, use of specialised equipment or traffic control; include potential additional costs for any necessary relocation of your network assets.

Trees near powerlines - per powerline span $550

Slack wires - Conductor retensioning $2300

Clashing powerlines - installation of low voltage spreaders $1500

Damaged wires - conductor replacement $4800

Damaged fittings - Insulator replacement $2000

Damaged crossarms - replacement $2400

Damaged poles - pole replacement $6500.

How do you know if your power poles and line are private?

So, how do you know whether you need to look after your power poles?

As the network configuration on each property can vary greatly, Essential Energy states they will be progressively assessing power poles and power lines to make sure they're clearly labelled as private poles and help reduce any confusion.

The graphic below describes the labelling.

Your responsibility

If you have privately-owned power poles or power lines on your property, it is your responsibility to make sure they are safe and correctly maintained, so they do not pose an electrical safety risk or a bushfire hazard.

You can help reduce these risks by: