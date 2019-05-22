Menu
Essential Energy crews are working to restore power in Lismore.
Breaking

Damaged power pole forces closure of Ballina Rd

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd May 2019 11:15 AM

DRIVERS can expect delays along the Bruxner Highway today after a truck hit a power pole in Lismore.

One eastbound lane along Ballina Road, near Brewster St, remains closed as Essential Energy crews work to repair the damage.

NSW Fire and Rescue Lismore station officer Peter Raftery said a truck driver hit power pole just after 1.30am.

"The driver took the corner too early, hit the pole and snapped some wires,” Mr Raftery said.

"Our crew was there for 2.5 hours to isolate the power.”

An Essential Energy Operations Manager Paul McWilliam said 529 customers were without power from 1.54am, with crews responding immediately, commencing repairs and restoring power to the majority of customers by 3.54am.

"93 customers are still without power to enable our crews to safely complete the urgent network repairs,” he said.

"We estimate power will be restored by 3pm today.

"We also advise that due to safety and large equipment needed for the repairs, one lane of Ballina road will be closed. Traffic control will be in place to assist with the traffic flow.”

ballina road essential energy power cut truck crash
Lismore Northern Star

