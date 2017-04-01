Damage bill in the millions as besieged Lismore recovers

Lismore Memorial Baths, just some of the region's damaged buildings.

LISMORE City Council mayor Isaac Smith says flood-ravaged Lismore is now in recovery mode, but the damage bill is expected to be in the millions.

"We're well and truly in recovery mode; the water is starting to recede and council is starting to work real hard so we can assist people with the clean-up," Mr Smith said.

"There is still a lot of water in the CBD; it's still above the major flood level for a few more hours so almost all the businesses remain inundated.

"We are working with the State Government to set up an official fundraising body so people from around the country can donate to the cause.

"It will be in the millions, that amount that will be required for the flood recovery, but we have no idea how much exactly just yet.

"I'm just happy there's been no loss of life here in Lismore and people are ready to be involved in the clean-up."

Until a Lismore City Council Recovery Committee is finalised donations for recovery efforts can be made to Red Cross, St Vincents De Paul and Lifeline.

Mr Smith said many roads have damaged culverts and washed away causeways, so residents are, again, urged not to enter flood waters.

Council staff are assessing road and infrastructure damage, clearing debris and planning for a kerb side pick-up for affected residents in the coming week.

The Lismore waste centre on Wyrallah Rd is currently open and staffed and any affected residents can drop off flood debris at no cost.

"We ask that people do their best to sort the waste so we can separate recyclable at the tip," Mr Smith said.

Lismore town water remains safe to drink without boiling, however a boiled water request remains at Nimbin.

That's expected to be corrected this afternoon.

