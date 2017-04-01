25°
News

Damage bill in the millions as besieged Lismore recovers

Alina Rylko
| 1st Apr 2017 11:40 AM Updated: 11:47 AM
Lismore Memorial Baths, just some of the region's damaged buildings.
Lismore Memorial Baths, just some of the region's damaged buildings.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LISMORE City Council mayor Isaac Smith says flood-ravaged Lismore is now in recovery mode, but the damage bill is expected to be in the millions.

"We're well and truly in recovery mode; the water is starting to recede and council is starting to work real hard so we can assist people with the clean-up," Mr Smith said.

"There is still a lot of water in the CBD; it's still above the major flood level for a few more hours so almost all the businesses remain inundated.

"We are working with the State Government to set up an official fundraising body so people from around the country can donate to the cause.

"It will be in the millions, that amount that will be required for the flood recovery, but we have no idea how much exactly  just yet.

"I'm just happy there's been no loss of life here in Lismore and people are ready to be involved in the clean-up."

Until a Lismore City Council Recovery Committee is finalised donations for recovery efforts can be made to Red Cross, St Vincents De Paul and Lifeline.

Mr Smith said many roads have damaged culverts and washed away causeways, so residents are, again, urged not to enter flood waters.

Council staff are assessing road and infrastructure damage, clearing debris and planning for a kerb side pick-up for affected residents in the coming week.

The Lismore waste centre on Wyrallah Rd is currently open and staffed and any affected residents can drop off flood debris at no cost.

"We ask that people do their best to sort the waste so we can separate recyclable at the tip," Mr Smith said.

Lismore town water remains safe to drink without boiling, however a boiled water request remains at Nimbin.

That's expected to be corrected this afternoon.
 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore floods northern rivers floods

Damage bill in the millions as besieged Lismore recovers

Damage bill in the millions as besieged Lismore recovers

National fundraiser to be launched for flood-ravaged Lismore.

Pregnant woman winched out of water

Helicopter rescue have been a critical part of the emergency service response at Lismore overnight.

A 26-week pregnant woman has been rescued out of torrential floods.

Latest list of roads closed on Northern Rivers

Lismore Rowing Club carpark

Updates of road closures will continue throughout the day

Two people dead after huge floods swamp northern NSW

A home isolated by floodwaters near Murwillumbah, in northern NSW. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"It’s been a bad flood, the worst one I’ve seen"

Local Partners

WATCH: Community spirit emerges in the floods

AMID the chaos in Lismore the sound of folk music drifted through the air as three local musicians played across floodwaters to a stranded family.

Carboot market cancelled for first time in 29 years

NOT ON: The next Lismore Car Boot Market will be held on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Find out here an update list of markets for this weekend

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for a brand new home or development site. Situated just a few minutes' walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

Rural 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!