Toonumbar Dam Levels are so low the Kyogle Fishing Comp planned for October and November is cancelled.
Dam too low for fishing comp and bass restock

Susanna Freymark
20th Sep 2019 1:20 PM
DUE to low dam levels the Kyogle Fishing Club Family Competition has been cancelled.

The annual restock of Australian Bass has been cancelled too. There just isn't enough water in the dam.

Club president Barry Reeves has been fishing at Toonumbar Dam since it was built in 1972.

"All we can do is wait for rain," Mr Reeves said.

The Family Fishing Comp planned for February was cancelled due to the red alert on blue-green algae, Mr Reeves said.

The comp was moved to October but with the dam sitting at 54% of its storage capacity according to Water NSW, the comp is cancelled again.

"We get up to 100 people at the comps," Mr Reeves said.

For the first time, the restocking of dam with bass won't happen either.

Every year the Kyogle Fishing Club spend $4,000 on bass and the Department of Primary Industries match that so $9,000 worth of Australian Bass is put into Toonumbar Dam.

"Fish are getting distress sores on them," Mr Reeves said.

The bass restocking can't happen until water levels rise. Until it rains.

The dry weather has also closed the Bells Bay camping ground as dam levels are too low for water and boating activities.

Kyogle Fishing Club is a not-for-profit organisation managed by volunteers for more than 30 years, raising funds to continue the restocking of the Toonumbar Dam for recreational fishing.

The club also manages the Bells Bay Camp Ground. Enquiries to 0459 383 498 or email admin@kyoglefishingclub.com.au .

 

 

Toonumbar Dam in July 2018 when it was full. Susanna Freymark
