$2 million road will create jobs, boost tourism

SO MUCH WATER: Toonumbar Dam has received a new access road.

SO MUCH WATER: Toonumbar Dam has received a new access road. Marc Stapelberg

KYOGLE'S local businesses and community received a huge economic boost yesterday with the official opening of the Toonumbar Dam access road.

TIME FOR A DRIVE: MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland at the Toonumbar Dam with councillors and council staff.

The $2 million project was jointly funded by the Federal Government and Kyogle Council.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the new road would improve the local transport network, making it easier for farmers to get their produce to market.

New access road for Toonumbar Dam: The $2 million project was jointly funded by the Federal Government and Kyogle Council.

"Not only will the new road improve safety, but it will also increase tourist access to Toonumbar Dam and Bells Bay camp grounds," Mr Hogan said.

"By making it easier for visitors to stay, and stay longer, this project will stimulate the local economy and help create jobs."

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said sealing the final 7.2km section of the road will mean more people will be able to access this incredible facility.

"There are a lot of economic opportunities around the dam and I think the implementation of this road provides an opportunity for investors," Cr Mulholland said.

"There are a range of things they could come up with around the dam and that in turn will create jobs for locals."

Cr Mulholland said this road was another great example of the Federal Government and council working together.

"Alone we do great work, but in partnership with other government agencies we can excel," she said.

Mr Hogan said Kyogle Council was doing a wonderful job in improving the backlog of infrastructure projects in their local government area.

"I think within the next six to 12 months people in Kyogle are going to be driving around and going wow that bridge has been fixed, the road to Toonumbar Dam has been sealed," Mr Hogan said.

"(There's) a lot more to do, but we have made the commitment to make sure we start getting through all these projects and this is an important one."