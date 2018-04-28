Cherry-Evans in the clear over alleged gouge

The NRL match review committee has cleared Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans of eye gouging in Friday night's match against the Newcastle Knights at Lottoland.

Cherry-Evans appeared to rake his hands across the face of Knights forward Jamie Buhrer in the final tackle of the game.

Buhrer, who is a close friend of Cherry-Evans, got to his feet and started rubbing his eyes after the incident.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media after the game, with expectations that Cherry-Evans would be facing a dangerous contact charge.

However, the match review committee studied the incident from several angles on Saturday and decided there was insufficient evidence to refer it to the judiciary.