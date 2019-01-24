NFL star savages his own team

There's big drama brewing in Dallas.

Despite winning the NFC East for the second time in three seasons, the Cowboys had an offence that was average at best in 2018, finishing 22nd in both total yards and points scored.

Both numbers were worst among playoff-qualifying teams, and Dallas responded by firing offensive co-ordinator Scott Linehan after the team's playoff loss to the Rams.

But according to wide receiver Cole Beasley, who will be a free agent this off-season, the change may not make much of a difference.

In a series of tweets, Beasley ripped Dallas' front office, accusing management of meddling with game plans and lampooning his lack of involvement in the offence.

"Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to," Beasley said in one of the tweets.

"I haven't been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I'm not sure. More balls come my way in a 2-minute drill where nothing is planned."

In another tweet regarding his pending status as a free agent, Beasley wrote, "Utilisation is more important than money."

The seven-year veteran didn't rule out the possibility of returning to Dallas in 2019, but made it clear he wants to be more involved in whatever offence he plays.

"Doesn't mean I'm gone," Beasley wrote in a third tweet.

"I'll play anywhere where I can make more of an impact. I would love for that to be Dallas or anywhere else that will give me more pops to make an impact. I just wanna ball. It's hard with 3 to 4 opps a game."

Despite the comments, Beasley did have a fairly productive season in Dallas.

His 65 receptions and 672 receiving yards were both the second-highest marks of his career, behind only his 2016 season.

His targets in 2018 took a hit after the team acquired Amari Cooper for a first-round pick, but Cooper better fits the profile of a WR1 than the 5-8 Beasley.

The comments don't exactly fly in the face of what we know about the Cowboys, as Jerry Jones is famously one of the most hands-on owners in the NFL. Retaining Beasley may be less of a priority for Dallas than extending Cooper - who Jones said in November was "making a bid for his cash" after a huge game against Washington - especially after the openly critical tweets.

Even at age 30, Beasley may find a suitor outside of Dallas that would be willing to involve him more in the offence. The current pool of free-agent wide receivers is not particularly strong, headlined by Golden Tate and Randall Cobb.