Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brett Dallas is facing a further charge.
Brett Dallas is facing a further charge. Emma Murray
Crime

Dallas back in court on theft charge

Janessa Ekert
by
1st May 2019 5:15 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED '90s NRL hero turned petty thief Brett Dallas was back in court barely a month after he was sentenced for pinching clothes and electronics.

The 44-year-old is accused of stealing just days after he was sentenced for the same charge in Mackay Magistrates Court. It is alleged the offence occurred on April 4 this year at Richmond in North Mackay.

The case was mentioned for the first time this week. Mr Dallas asked for it to be adjourned to May 20 so he could seek legal advice.

This is the third time Mr Dallas has faced Mackay Magistrates Court for stealing.

In March he was fined $600 and ordered to pay $129.94 for stealing four pairs of board shorts, an SD card and phone charger. That same month he was also fined $450 and ordered to pay $516.70 for stealing and unauthorised dealing with shop goods. Convictions have not been recorded.

More Stories

brett dallas mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Parents in shock over stabbing of 'caring, gentle' teacher

    premium_icon Parents in shock over stabbing of 'caring, gentle' teacher

    Crime A MUM has been left frustrated and distressed after she dropped her child off to school without being told a stabbing had occurred earlier today.

    Emotions spill over as 18 year fight for native title ends

    premium_icon Emotions spill over as 18 year fight for native title ends

    Environment Bundjalung people "can be who they really are” after decision

    Man facing murder charge allegedly threatened pregnant woman

    premium_icon Man facing murder charge allegedly threatened pregnant woman

    Crime The man is facing a three day pre-trial hearing in Lismore

    Major redevelopment of Ballina shopping centre under way

    premium_icon Major redevelopment of Ballina shopping centre under way

    News Work has started on the long-awaited revamp