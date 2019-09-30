Daleys take out the netball title

ALL SMILES: The winning Daleys netball team at the 11th annual Lismore Workers Club Masters Games on Sunday.

ALL SMILES: The winning Daleys netball team at the 11th annual Lismore Workers Club Masters Games on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

DALEYS won the over-30s netball division after a busy three days of competition at the 11th annual Lismore Masters Games.

Over-30s netball is one of the most popular divisions with 12 teams competing.

The Daleys team comprised Nikki Sims, Maria Maluta, Sylvana Barlow, Lisa Brown, Hayley McAnnelly, Lauren Nagorcka, Nicole Isaac, Chloe Robinson, Kylie Davis and Kristy Guthrie.

Guthrie, 31, grew up playing netball in Lismore as Kristy Durheim before going on to win titles with the NSW Swifts in the ANZ Championship.

It was her first time back on the local court where she linked up with family and former teammates from Daleys.

"It's great to be back playing in Lismore and I never really thought I'd get the chance,” Guthrie said. "It's not just these girls, my mum and a few of her friends playing, there are a lot of women I grew up around.

"I had a big break from netball and I only started playing again this year so this was pretty timely.

"I fell in love with the game in Lismore, so it's really nice to be back playing here. I realised how much I missed it.”

Netball was one of the bigger events with 27 teams up to over-50s.

Other sports at the Games included Oztag, baseball, bowls, cricket, golf, hockey and swimming.

A mixed team of Far North Coast hockey players were joined by a few ring-ins from Newcastle and Tasmania when they won gold at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

Mojo went through the three-day competition undefeated and took on newcomers Bayside Eagles/Redlands in the final.

Coraki, East Lismore and Northern Star hockey club members made up Mojo.