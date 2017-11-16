Dairy's big cheese days remembered

HOT TO TROT: Trotting races will be part of the 120th Bangalow Show this weekend.

HOT TO TROT: Trotting races will be part of the 120th Bangalow Show this weekend. Christian Morrow

THIS year marks the 120th anniversary of the Bangalow Show, with the town's rural beginnings on display this weekend at the old showground.

The show's theme this year pays homage to dairy cattle, in recognition of the importance of the industry in the district.

"In the early 1900s the Bangalow Show was the largest dairy cattle competition in the Southern Hemisphere and in the Commonwealth," show secretary Karen Ryan said.

Cow-inspired events this year will include the Rockabilly Cowgirl of the Show and the Holy Cow Batman challenge in which children aged nine years and under can dress as their favourite superhero and compete in racing events.

The show will also feature the Quite Large Beefsteak Tomato Competition, with organisers on the lookout for the heaviest and best presented beefsteak tomato.

Organisers have also issued a call to local families with a history of exhibiting cattle at the show to be part of the Firebrand event.

The historical event will feature the brands used in past years to mark cattle.

Head steward Megan Savins has already sourced more than 80 individual brands which will be used to brand a piece of timber to be kept for posterity.

Also part of the schedule this year is the Team Stockman Ironman event which celebrates its 30th anniversary. The winning team will collect $1000 thanks to sponsor Bangalow Elders.

The event features teams of three, including at least one woman. Team members split timber, light a fire, boil the billy, dig a post hole and plant a fence post.

A team member then rides a horse through an obstacle course before a woman on the team eats a cold pie and drinks a warm beer.

The third team member then rides a horse bareback around the arena carrying a bale of hay.

A team member then has to drink a cold beer before chopping down a fence post.

Chief steward Stephen Jarrett said the ironman event was a gruelling challenge but with bragging rights up for grabs, competition was sure to be fierce.

"It's a very important event for a town like Bangalow whose roots are still firmly in the land," he said.

The Bang Burger Bar Big Bang Bite burger-eating championship is also set for a return with this year's challenge featuring a tag-team event.

Also included this year is the Rooftop Express - a "first-class arena spectacular, family-friendly show that encourages crowd participation", according to the organisers.

The Rooftop Express will be held under lights just before the fireworks, along with a main arena full of activities including trotting, camp draft, rodeo musical chairs and ride-on mower races.