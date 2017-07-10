Dairy whips up opportunity on the Northern Rivers

THE dairying industry has played a vital part in the history of this region from the 1880s.

During that time it has gone through many changes - in breeding good-quality milking cattle, in collecting and processing the products, and in distribution of these.

Originally milking was all done by hand. The milk was put in large vats or dishes and left to stand in a cool spot or dairy until the cream settled on top and could be skimmed off. Then the cream was made into butter on the farm, usually by the female members of the family. In summer months, cheese was sometimes made from the milk.

Most of the product was sold locally. Separator Stations were later built where the cream was separated from the milk mechanically. Farmers took milk to these stations twice a day so that it could be processed while still fresh.

As technology advanced, farmers could buy their own separators. They then took the cream to one of the butter factories established throughout the area.

Many of our farmers had come to the Northern Rivers from the Shoalhaven. This latter area was owned mainly by large absentee owners who hired the farmers and often also controlled the processing plants.

Farmers tried to establish co-operative factories to gain some control. This was difficult and they soon looked to the North where they could own their own land.

They brought with them the idea of co-operative factories. These prospered alongside the private factories that also had arrived.

Most of the butter and milk produced still had to be sold locally, though some butter was salted and sent to the city.

It was not usually of good quality, however.

Refrigeration was the answer and coastal steamers soon began installing it.

Butter of a consistently good quality could be supplied to the customer both in the city and abroad.

When refrigeration, and later pasteurisation (mainly to avoid tuberculosis), were introduced, the quality of milk sold to the customer was also improved.

As the industry developed, the cream carrier arrived on the scene.

The farmer no longer had to take his product to the factory himself. By this time most farmers had improved their stock partly with help from State Government Experimental Farms and largely because of the influence of the farmers arriving from the south, often with their own well-established herds.

Agricultural shows throughout the area also were a major influence. They displayed new equipment and methods as well as fine stock.

Most farmers as a result installed equipment such as milking machines, powered perhaps by a petrol engine.

Most dairy farmers used the services of the local cream carrier. This meant that he no longer had to waste all day taking his product to the factory himself.

He could do more on his property, perhaps have a larger herd and produce more. He could keep pigs and feed them with separated milk.

The cream carrier was essential for all this. He took the cream in large cans, and brought these back on the next trip. But he did much more - he brought the newspaper, usually the bread, perhaps meat, and ice for the ice-chest (no electricity there!). People could get a lift to town with the carrier.

The beginning of the end for the small dairy farmer came with the introduction of the bulk milk tanker.

It also saw the end of the cream carrier. Farms were amalgamated, many left the industry or changed over to beef production.

Most young people left the area. Life took on a much faster pace. But life changes all the time!

Prepared by Geoff and Margaret Henderson for Richmond River Historical Society, 02 6621 9993, info@richhistory.org.au.

Museum at 165 Molesworth St, Lismore is open 10am-4pm Monday-Friday; Research room open 10am-4pm Monday and Wednesday.