'DAILY MIRACLE': Local pollies pay tribute to Northern Star

Richmond MP, Justine Elliot

I pay tribute to our local print media and am deeply saddened that several newspapers will soon become digital-only editions.

The recent announcement that several local newspapers will soon stop printing, including the Northern Star, Tweed Daily News, Byron Shire News and the Ballina Advocate, is a devastating blow for our local community.

Local newspapers and local journalists play an essential role in breaking news and telling the stories that matter to us, stories that matter to our families, stories that matter to our communities. Our newspapers have been an essential service in times of bushfires, floods and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Over decades, these newspapers have been our community noticeboard for all the local events, sports and announcements. They have also been an important showpiece for advertisers to promote our outstanding local goods and services.

I've been very fortunate to work with many local editors, journalists and photographers over many years. One thing they all have in common is a deep commitment to the North Coast. I wish them well into the future and thank them all for their hard work.



Page MP, Kevin Hogan

Thank you Northern Star

Thank you to David Kirkpatrick and the whole team. Thank you to all past editors and staff, you have all played your part our history.

The Northern Star has been an important part of our community. Since 1876, it has delivered news and told the stories of extraordinary people.

It is disappointing to see the end of the printed edition of the local paper.

The Northern Star has campaigned for many important local projects over the years. Most notably, the duplication of the Pacific Highway and the upgrade of Lismore Base Hospital.

Thank you for your service and care for our community.



Clarence MP, Chris Gulaptis

The end of the print editions of The Northern Star and its little sister, the Richmond River Express Examiner (RREX), has been met with much sadness by the local community.

For well over a century these mastheads have become a familiar face to communities across Northern Rivers communities. They were a trusted news source that readers looked forward to picking up each day over their daily routine.

It will be the end of an era as, like it or not, we move towards a digital platform in a fast-paced world.

While the Northern Star covered a small patch of my electorate, it was the Richmond River Express Examiner (RREX), that I had a close association with in my role as the Member for Clarence, which encompasses the Richmond Valley.

A weekly, small-town community newspaper, the RREX has provided vital home delivered news to so many families across the Richmond Valley and Kyogle regions for almost 150 years.

The newspaper is all about its community, which regional newspapers should be, and that has certainly been a trademark of current Editor, Susanna Freymark and former Editors Samantha Elley and Janelle McLennan who both served in that role during my time as the local MP.

In closing, I want to take the opportunity to extend to all those employees who have lost their jobs as a result of this decision my gratitude and that of the community for their passion and loyal service over many years and extend to them my best wishes for what the next chapter in their life might bring.

I wish the Northern Star every success as it transitions towards a digital news platform.



Lismore MP Janelle Saffin

LIKE many longtime readers, I am extremely saddened to witness the final print edition of The Northern Star newspaper, which celebrated its 161st year of continuous publication this year.

The Star, an iconic masthead and among the oldest in Australia, has told our stories of local people - our highs and lows - and championed our concerns and our needs here on the Northern Rivers.

Successive teams of editors, journalists, photographers, advertising reps, graphic designers, administration, production and distribution staff have worked hard to produce this 'daily miracle' as technological and social changes have come to pass.

As a current State and former Federal politician, The Star has covered my campaigns to make a difference - the Pacific Highway upgrade, Ballina and Alstonville bypasses, Lismore Base Hospital's Cancer Care Unit, to name a few, and more recently, realignment of the Bruxner Highway between Goonellabah and Wollongbar.

My thoughts are with all staff at The Northern Star who have lost their jobs in News Corp's downgrading of its regional media. You can be proud of your careers to date, and hopefully, there will be pathways to new opportunities.

I wish Editor David Kirkpatrick and his remaining team the best in a new digital format.

Ballina MP, Tamara Smith

The Northern Star has marked so many significant moments for us all and it has marked key moments in my family's life in the Northern Rivers.

When my Great Grandmother Annie died in Lismore in 1928 the paper ran a very humane story that captured the loss and pain her family felt.

In the late 1930's my Grandparent's Lismore wedding was reported as was the joy a few years later of my Grandfather being chosen to play Rugby League for Australia.

My daughter's birth notice in the paper marks my greatest joy.

The news of my brother's first novel being published as well as significant moments for many friends and peers have made their way to my scrap books.

I have heard the voices of Aboriginal community leaders speaking directly through the paper and as a local High School teacher marked the recognition of student's achievements with pride.

The paper has written stories on the work I do serving our community.

Stories of our community's resilience and generous spirit, stories of compassion and support for the planet and support for each other.

I take a lot of solace in the fact that we have seen ourselves as a community reflected in the Northern Star and I am very sad to think that the era of a paper version is over.

A big thanks to all past and present editors and journalists and staff for over 100 years of local stories.

