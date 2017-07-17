Daily cannabis dose helps improve mice memories

MEMORY MOUSE: Researchers in Germany have found mice given a daily dose of cannabis have improved tmemories.

SCIENTISTS at the University of Bonn in Germany have found a small daily dose of cannabis could slow down the decline of cognitive failure associated with ageing.

As part of a study investing the aging process of the brain, the researchers found the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which gives users a high, has been found to improve memory and learning in older mice.

The researchers tested the effects of the drug on mice at several different stages in life and found lower doses of THC impaired that of younger mice, but boosted the brain performance in older rodents.

After 28 days of treatment with THC, the older mice made cognitive leaps and bounds as they regained the memory and learning skills of healthy younger mice.

Dr Andras Bilkei-Gorzo Bilkei-Gorzo and his team monitored the brain performance in mice aged two months, 12 months and 18 months.

After studying the cognitive function of the older mice who had been given a daily dose of cannabis, they found the animals memory and learning skills matched those of young mice who had not been given anything.

A report which appeared in a recent edition of respected journal Nature Medicine, revealed the mice aged two months and 18 months were tested to see how fast they could solve a water maze puzzle, and how quickly they could register familiar objects.

Without a daily dose of THC, the younger mice completed the tests with ease, while the older ones struggled to recognise mice they had previously met and solve the mental challenge.

However, while researchers hope this development could benefit those with dementia in the future, they are proceeding with scientific caution.

The research group said they are now planning on testing via a small-scale study on humans aged 60 to 70-years later in 2017.

No doubt they will have loads of volunteers offering to participate.