Dahl's The Twits on new 'laugh-out-loud' adaptation

A NEW razztwizzling adaptation of Roald Dahl's very irreverent classic, The Twits, takes audiences into the world of grumpy old couple, Mrs and Mrs Twit, who haven't had a good thought or done a kind thing in years.

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre's director, Michael Barlow (Nobody Owns the Moon, Fox, Miss Lily's Fabulous Feather Boa), said that The Twits is a classic Dahl comedy of a pair of horrible bullies getting their just desserts in the end.

"Mr and Mrs Twit are terrible people but very funny characters and it's so satisfying seeing Muggle-Wump and the Roly-Poly Bird outwit them,” he said.

"Roald Dahl has a special gift for making fun of adults who treat children unfairly and our heroes can only win by breaking the rules and playing a few tricks of their own. As laugh-out-loud entertaining as The Twits is, it is a great show for encouraging us all to think about how we treat each other.”

The show's blend of comedy and puppetry is the perfect way to have a whoopsy wiffling time with the whole family.

The Twits was co-created by Humphrey Bower (Tales from Outer Suburbia) and Michael Barlow, designed by Leon Hendroff (Nobody Owns the Moon, Fox, Moominpappa at Sea) and Perth comedian Sam Longley as assistant director.

All the characters are played by performers Jessica Harlond-Kenny and Fringe World's Martin Sims award-winner, Geordie Crawley.

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bountry St, Lismore, on Tuesday, August 20, from 6pm. Suitable for ages 5+. 50 min, no interval. For details visit norpa.org.au.