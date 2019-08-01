Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KIDS: Jessica Harlond-Kenny and Geordie Crawley in The Twits.
KIDS: Jessica Harlond-Kenny and Geordie Crawley in The Twits. Jessica Ferguson
Whats On

Dahl's The Twits on new 'laugh-out-loud' adaptation

1st Aug 2019 12:00 AM

A NEW razztwizzling adaptation of Roald Dahl's very irreverent classic, The Twits, takes audiences into the world of grumpy old couple, Mrs and Mrs Twit, who haven't had a good thought or done a kind thing in years.

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre's director, Michael Barlow (Nobody Owns the Moon, Fox, Miss Lily's Fabulous Feather Boa), said that The Twits is a classic Dahl comedy of a pair of horrible bullies getting their just desserts in the end.

"Mr and Mrs Twit are terrible people but very funny characters and it's so satisfying seeing Muggle-Wump and the Roly-Poly Bird outwit them,” he said.

"Roald Dahl has a special gift for making fun of adults who treat children unfairly and our heroes can only win by breaking the rules and playing a few tricks of their own. As laugh-out-loud entertaining as The Twits is, it is a great show for encouraging us all to think about how we treat each other.”

The show's blend of comedy and puppetry is the perfect way to have a whoopsy wiffling time with the whole family.

The Twits was co-created by Humphrey Bower (Tales from Outer Suburbia) and Michael Barlow, designed by Leon Hendroff (Nobody Owns the Moon, Fox, Moominpappa at Sea) and Perth comedian Sam Longley as assistant director.

All the characters are played by performers Jessica Harlond-Kenny and Fringe World's Martin Sims award-winner, Geordie Crawley.

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bountry St, Lismore, on Tuesday, August 20, from 6pm. Suitable for ages 5+. 50 min, no interval. For details visit norpa.org.au.

northernriverswhatson roald dahl the twits
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Does any of this stolen property belong to you?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Does any of this stolen property belong to you?

    Crime STOLEN items worth more than $100,000 in total have been recovered from a Ballina shed, and now police are on a mission to return it all to the rightful owners.

    The 15 rugby players chosen in 50-year anniversary team

    premium_icon The 15 rugby players chosen in 50-year anniversary team

    Rugby Union A current player made the cut for SCU's Gold Rats ultimate team list

    New crime-fighting team to operate from Casino

    premium_icon New crime-fighting team to operate from Casino

    Crime Casino will welcome a sergeant and two investigators

    SNEAK PEEK: Nine of your favourite up-and-coming bands

    SNEAK PEEK: Nine of your favourite up-and-coming bands

    News Get a taste of the music being created right here