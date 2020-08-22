Daft excuses for not wearing masks

A man who refused to wear a face mask because "his solicitor told him not to" was one of 161 people caught flouting lockdown laws across Victoria in the past 24 hours.

Victoria Police issued 161 fines, including 24 for failing to wear a face covering, 13 at vehicle checkpoints and 58 for curfew breaches.

In another shocking example of blatant rule-breaking, a man sprung without a mask at Flinders St station told police he had been at a friend's house and was catching the train home to Epping. He also told officers he did "not believe in restrictions".

A woman who had already been warned for breaching restrictions earlier this month was located at a bus terminal where she told police she had "visited a friend for their birthday".

Premier Daniel Andrews is urging people to follow the rules so case numbers can further drop. Picture: Daniel Pockett/NCA NewsWireSource:News Corp Australia

While officers were dumbfounded after they confronted a man walking in Abbotsford during curfew hours. He told officers: "I forgot why I was out".

Victoria recorded 182 new infections overnight, but tragically of the 13 new deaths 10 were from aged-care.

A man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, two men and three women in their 80s, three women in their 90s and one man in his 100s died, taking the state's death toll to 398.

There are 610 Victorians in hospital and 36 in intensive care.