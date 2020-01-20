Menu
Crime

Dad’s throat allegedly cut by daughter’s ex

by Aaron Bunch
20th Jan 2020 3:51 PM

 

A West Australian man accused of slashing his former father-in-law's throat with a knife has been charged with attempted murder.

Jarrod Nash, 23, allegedly attacked his Rodney Burt, 39, at about 9pm on Friday after he was asked to leave his Beaconsfield home, south of Perth.

Police say Nash was visiting the home to speak to a woman known to him, believed to be Mr Burt's daughter Caitlin, but became "violent".

Nash allegedly slashed Mr Burt across the throat with a knife outside of his home. Picture: Channel 9
He had to receive multiple stitches as a result of the alleged attack. Picture: Channel 9
"He struck the male victim with a knife, causing a laceration injury to his throat," a spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

Nash then fled the scene before paramedics and police arrived.

Mr Burt was transported to Fiona Stanley Hospital where he remains in a stable condition following surgery.

His attacker was arrested in bushland late on Saturday after detectives and the Tactical Response Group executed a search warrant at a home in the city's northern suburbs.

Nash has been charged with attempted murder. Picture: Channel 9
It is understood Nash is the ex-partner of Mr Burt’s daughter, Caitlin. Picture: Caitlin Burt/Facebook
Nash has also been charged with other offences unrelated to the Beaconsfield attack.

These include burglary and criminal damage following an incident in Spearwood, near Fremantle, on Thursday.

He was refused police bail and is expected to appear in the Perth Magistrates' Court on Sunday.

court crime

