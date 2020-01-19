Dad’s heartache: ‘I just want my little boy back’

Heartbroken father Steve Millar is hoping his son Easton recovers after being found unresponsive in a hot car outside a Point Cook hotel.

The heartbroken father of a baby left in a car in scorching heat says "I just want my little boy back".

Devastated dad Steve Millar says his son Easton is just a 50 per cent chance of living after the 14-month-old's mum Kaija allegedly left him in a locked car outside a Point Cook hotel.

Opening up for the first time since the tragedy, Mr Millar told the Sunday Herald Sun: "I'm heartbroken, I'm devastated."

"I just don't understand,'' he said.

"She absolutely loved him so much. He's very attached to his mum."

Steve Millar has told of his heartache after 14-month-old son Easton was found in a hot car outside a Point Cook hotel. Picture: Sarah Matray

Mr Millar, 32, opened up about the shattering moment he learnt about his son on Wednesday.

He said: "I received a text message from my partner to go straight to emergency, that was it."

When asked about reports his partner was gambling at the time, Mr Millar said he wasn't aware she gambled.

It's understood she is a frequent player of bingo.

"I'm not allowed to make any contact with her, I can't see her - I don't want to see her," Mr Millar said.

Kaija Millar allegedly left her son in a hot car while she was at a Point Cook venue.

While Easton's condition remains critical in the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Mr Millar is hopeful his little boy will recover.

"It's still touch and go at the moment - it's 50-50 whether he'll pull through," he said at the family's Gladstone Park home.

"He has shown a few signs to me, when I'm talking to him you can see his mouth trying to move."

The emotional father revealed his family has been supporting him through the terrible time, accompanying him to the hospital daily as Easton clings to life.

"Absolutely. Mum, dad and both my brothers have been by my side everyday at the hospital. We're just praying and hoping that he comes out of it, that he wakes up and can come home to me."

Easton was found unresponsive in a Holden Barina hatchback parked outside The Brook Point Cook hotel at 3.15pm in 33C heat.

A shocked family friend told the Sunday Herald Sun Ms Millar regularly visited the venue to play bingo but described the incident as "completely out" of character.

"It was a social outing for her as she has so many friends there. She loves hanging out with the grannies and she's close to them - I've even met them at parties,'' the friend said.

"I've known Kaija and her family for more than 30 years and she is the most caring and loving person.

"Her son is her world - something traumatic must've happened to her that day for this to happen."

Ms Millar, 32, has been charged with negligently causing serious injury and reckless conduct endangering life.

