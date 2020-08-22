Dad’s desperate search for man overboard

A man has disappeared from a well-known charter fishing boat with his father and crew launching a desperate search along the shoreline.

A man has disappeared from a well-known charter fishing boat with his father and crew launching a desperate search along the shoreline.

A MAN has disappeared after falling off a well-known Far North charter boat with his father and crew launching a desperate search.

Eclipse FNQ Charters' fishing vessel Eclipse was operating at Love River south of Aurukun when one of its guests fell overboard about 2am today.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Gulf zone officer-in-charge Peter Graham said two rescue vessels were on their way from Weipa to join the search party.

It is understood the missing man's father is also on board.

A man has fallen overboard during a charter fishing trip aboard the Eclipse at Love Creek near Aurukun. PICTURE: ECLIPSE FNQ CHARTERS / FACEBOOK

MORE NEWS

Flash homes, superyachts: Conman's time in FNQ

What Qantas turbulence means for Cairns jobs

Revealed: How the Reef is really doing

Guests had finished dinner after a long day of fishing and retired to bed, but the missing man came back on deck in the early hours of the morning.

"The crew and guests on board the charter vessel Eclipse are searching land and the shoreline on foot and with drones," Mr Graham said.

"They have a couple of drones on board.

"They also have footage of him going overboard on the CCTV but that's not helping them find him."

A man has fallen overboard during a charter fishing trip aboard the Eclipse at Love Creek near Aurukun. PICTURE: ECLIPSE FNQ CHARTERS / FACEBOOK

Mr Graham said the boat was anchored within swimming distance of the shore when the man went overboard, although knowing which direction to aim for would have been difficult in the dark.

It is likely the rescue co-ordination centre in Canberra will order a helicopter to join the search if the man is not located soon.

Eclipse FNQ has established a reputation as one of the region's top charter fishing outfits with keen anglers coming from all over the country to get on board.

The vessel is a 16m aluminium power catamaran with luxury guest accommodation.

"The main living area and all accommodation is fully airconditioned," the company's website says.

"Entertainment facilities such as a flat-screen TV, DVD, iPod and extensive music selection plus hundreds of movies available.

"The Eclipse D has a full walk-around deck, and an inviting shaded entertainment deck which caters comfortably for on-board BBQs.

"There is nothing better after a day on the water than sitting down with a beverage, enjoying the sunset with some freshly made nibbles, whilst gearing yourself up ready for tomorrow's action."

Originally published as Dad's desperate search for man overboard