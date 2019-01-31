Dad uses tool to smash home window in front of mother, kids

GUILTY: A man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order after using a tool to smash a window in front of his children.

A MOTHER locked herself in a room to call police after the father of her children smashed through a window of her house with a tool.

The 45-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, then verbally abused the woman and struggled with police before being arrested.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey called the man a "bloody bully" when he appeared at Warwick Magistrates Court on Thursday.

"It's everyone else's fault with this bloke, he's taken no responsibility at all," he said.

Defence lawyer Phil Crook claimed the man wasn't acting alone, as the woman was also the subject of a domestic violence order and had called him a pedophile.

But Mr Manthey said it was time he showed the woman and his children respect.

"You need to reassess the situation about whether the missus and kids deserve this or whether you're man enough to walk away," he said.

"I think this is the end of the line for you, respect them and respect these orders."

At his court appearance, the Granite Belt man pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count each of obstructing a police officer and contravening a direction of police.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the domestic violence order had been in place since September 2017 because the man threatened to kill his partner in front of his children.

"The offences before the court are not offences that would normally attract an actual period of imprisonment," Sgt de Lissa said.

"I am asking for a period of imprisonment that is suspended for a lengthy period of time."

Mr Manthey said the presence of children aggravated the offence and given the man was on probation at the time, he was not suitable for further community-based orders.

The man was sentenced to six months' jail, wholly suspended for two years.