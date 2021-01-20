Dad traps man accused of raping daughter

A Sydney couple decided to devise a plot to lure a man into their home and detain him after he allegedly groomed their young daughter online before sexually assaulting her.

Police allege Jamil Ahmed Chowdhury, 22, had been grooming the 14-year-old girl for sex via social media after connecting with her online last year.

He has been accused of going to her Villawood home, in Sydney's west, and sexually assaulting her.

After discovering allegedly explicit messages between the pair, the girl's parents decided to lure Mr Chowdhury to their home and confront him.

Footage obtained by 7News shows the girl's father attempting to detain the accused predator.

"Put your head down you f**k," the dad can be heard saying.

Jamil Ahmed Chowdhury was lured to the Villawood home by the teenage girl’s parents. Picture: 7News/Channel 7

The parents performed a citizen’s arrest and held the 22-year-old until police arrived. Picture: 7News/Channel 7

The father told 7News when Mr Chowdhury entered the home he locked him inside and called the police.

"She's 14 years old, he's come here before and met up with her. When he came in I got behind my daughter, closed the door, locked it and grabbed him in the neck," he said.

Police were called to the home just after 7pm on Monday following reports a man was being detained by the occupants over an alleged sexual assault.

He was taken to Fairfield Police Station and charged with having sexual intercourse with a child between 14 and 16 years and grooming a child for unlawful sexual activity.

Chowdhury was charged with grooming and sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl. Picture: Facebook

The mother of the girl became aware of the alleged assault after finding messages between the pair on social media.

"I found a couple of messages on social media (and) alarm bells started to ring in my head. I didn't like what I was seeing," she told the media outlet.

She allegedly messaged Mr Chowdhury and told him her daughter was only 14 and to stay away from her.

The family then claimed he created a different social media account and continued to message the girl, resulting in the parents coming up with a plot to lure him to the home by pretending to be their daughter.

He is due to be back in court in February. Picture: Facebook

"As a mum, I had to take this precaution. I had to go to this extent," she said.

"Please, I urge every parent who has social media, has younger kids, please keep track of your kids."

Mr Chowdhury appeared in Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday where he was refused bail.

During his police interview, the 22-year-old denied all charges against him and claimed the teenage girl signed into his social media account and sent the messages to herself, the court heard.

He is due to reappear in court on February 9.

Originally published as Dad traps man accused of raping daughter