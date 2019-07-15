Menu
News

Dad tragically killed in crash identified

Dominic Elsome
by
14th Jul 2019 7:00 PM | Updated: 15th Jul 2019 10:59 AM
A GATTON man killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday night has been described as a "caring" man.

Thirty-three-year-old Shaun Reina was riding his motorcycle home from his job where he worked as the operations manager at Barden Produce when a ute collided with him at the intersection of Gatton-Laidley Rd on Eastern Drive.

Shaun died at the scene.

READ MORE: Man killed in tragic crash overnight

His brother Mathew Reina said everyone at his workplace loved him.

TRAGIC: Shaun Reina with his wife and three children. Shaun was killed in a motorcycle accident in Gatton on Friday night on his way home from work.
TRAGIC: Shaun Reina with his wife and three children. Shaun was killed in a motorcycle accident in Gatton on Friday night on his way home from work. Contributed

"He was such a caring human being," Mathew said.

Shaun leaves behind a wife and three children at home, where he was on his way home at the time of the accident.

The family have set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral costs and to support his wife and children.

"His wife and and three boys will need all the help they can get," Mathew said.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so via the link: Shaun Reina Funeral and Family Support

