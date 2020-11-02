Dad throws ‘demon’ baby into river, court hears

A tribute to the baby that was found dead on the beach in Surfers Paradise near Staghorn Ave. Photo: Tertius Pickard

A tribute to the baby that was found dead on the beach in Surfers Paradise near Staghorn Ave. Photo: Tertius Pickard

A MAN accused of throwing his infant daughter into the Tweed River in 2018 did so because he believed the child was a "demon", a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was formally arraigned at the NSW Supreme Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder.

The man, who is facing a judge alone trial, is accused of murdering his nine-month daughter on November 17, 2018, when he allegedly threw her into Tweed River.

The baby was discovered two days later after her body washed up on Surfers Paradise beach, 30km north of where she was allegedly killed.

POLICE are believed to have re-enacted the alleged murder of a baby girl at Tweed Heads as they continue their investigations - Photo Greg Stolz

While an autopsy couldn't determine her exact cause of death, it is suspected the baby either drowned or was smothered before being thrown into the water.

The man had allegedly killed the girl as a form of sacrifice because he believed she was a "demon" and that if she lived to be one years old, she would have "corrupted all children", according to the Crown Prosector.

He referred to a recording of the man while he was in custody, where he allegedly stated "all hell would have broken loose" if the child lived because "she was a bad thing" and "would have been the end of the world".

The man had been diagnosed a schizophrenic for many years prior to his daughter's death.

However, he hadn't been taking his prescribed antipsychotic medication for at least two years prior to the alleged murder, the court heard.

The man and his partner, the baby's mother, had been homeless for some time.

The family had spent their time living in tents, motels and with family on the Gold Coast and Tweed Coast.

It is alleged the father had on multiple occasions tried to give the baby away to either family, elders or friends because he believed she was cursed.

He had also been angered when the couple fell pregnant for the second time and had wanted his partner to have an abortion because the baby was cursed.

The Crown Prosecutor said the mother was also a diagnosed schizophrenic and the pair's mental health conditions and delusions "played off each other".

The night the baby was killed, the man allegedly told his partner he was taking the baby to an elder and when he returned without the infant the mother did not ask questions because she also believed the baby was "evil", the court heard.

The Crown Prosecutor said several eyewitnesses had told police they'd seen the man approaching the Tweed River near Jack Evans Boat Harbor where he allegedly threw something in the water before lying down on the ground for about 10 minutes.

He had also been seen earlier in the day in the area headbutting signposts, making unintelligible noises and yelling out.

The trial will continue Tuesday, November 2, in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney.