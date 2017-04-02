Dad of three dies as wild weather batters Northern NSW

24°
Jane Hansen, The Daily Telegraph | 2nd Apr 2017 11:55 AM
Matthew Roser, 46, died of a suspected heart attack as flood water inundated his South Murwillumbah home.
Matthew Roser, 46, died of a suspected heart attack as flood water inundated his South Murwillumbah home.

JUSTIN Roser couldn't save his dad, but he knows he would be proud of him.

Matthew Roser, 46, the man he calls his hero and his best friend, died of a heart attack around 2am Friday morning as floodwaters gushed into their South Murwillumbah home.

Mr Roser, a father of three, was trying to keep the family safe as a door downstairs was forced open by the power of the water.

In the home at the time were Justin, his sister Jade, 21 and her boyfriend Ryleigh Bennet.

"Dad told Jade that he was having a panic attack, so Jade gave him half a Valium to calm him down, and a drink of water then after about 10 minutes he had the other half.

"That's when he said to Jade that he didn't feel good, and went to the toilet to be sick, and after he did that, he stood up and passed out," Justin told the Daily Telegraph.

Matthew Roser died of a suspected heart attack as his home was inundated.
Matthew Roser died of a suspected heart attack as his home was inundated.

"My sister and her boyfriend thought he was asleep because he was snoring for a little while, but then he apparently stopped breathing, that's when Jade woke me up, and I came out, checked his pulse and breathing, saw he had none," Justin said.

Mr Bennet, 29, began CPR while Justin called the SES and ambulance for help, but flood waters held the rescue up for 20 minutes.

"They tried to get there as fast as they could, but the water was just so powerful they had to take the extra precautions.

"Ryleigh was the one doing CPR on dad for the time it took for the boat to get there. And when they got there the paramedics pronounced him dead, and that there was nothing they could do to save him after that long."

Still in shock, Justin said he was grateful to have been with his father in his final moments and that he thought his father would be proud.

"I tried my best to save him, so I think he would," he said.

Mr Roser lived a large life for someone 'who wasn't the biggest of men'. He worked as a farm hand at nearby Cudgen. His son said he will be greatly missed.

"He was a great man. For such a small man, he was a giant, with a heat of gold and went at life 110 per cent per cent.

"I can't really put into words what he meant to me, he was the person I looked up to in life, the person I could turn to when things were bad. He was my best friend and a great father. I wouldn't have changed anything about him."

Justin's mother Toni Rawson, who now lives in Queensland, is now with the family.

Five people are confirmed dead across NSW and Queensland, including two women in NSW.

Jan Baihn had been driving with her husband when their car was swept away as the severe weather rocked the Hunter Valley, in Northern NSW.

Jan Baihn was swept to her death in the Hunter Valley.

The pair were hit by a wall of water as they drove towards their Merriwa home. Mrs Baihn was swept away while her husband, John, managed to escape and spent the night searching for his wife.

Mark Austin died in his caravan during the floods.
Mark Austin died in his caravan during the floods.

Mark Austin, aged 45, was also found dead in his flooded caravan after floodwaters washed over Mulwillumbah.

Residents of Lismore and surrounds now face a costly clean up, with many buildings still underwater and authorities warning people not to try and ford swollen waterways.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Kyle Stewart said while it's not over yet, some areas are starting the process of recovery and that generally begins with cleaning up.

"There are still parts of the state affected by flood waters and our message remains the same - heed warnings from emergency services agencies, abide by evacuations orders and always put safety first," he said.

"Floodwater is extremely dangerous as it can have fast moving undercurrents that can wash people and vehicles away. Everyone should always remember to never drive, ride or walk through floodwater."
 

Topics:  flood death justin roser lismore floods man dies in floods murwillumbah floods northern rivers floods

Dad of three dies as wild weather batters Northern NSW

Dad of three dies as wild weather batters Northern NSW

JUSTIN Roser couldn’t save his dad, but he knows he would be proud of him.

