Dad still critical after teen killed

Jodie Gillett died after crashing the car she was learning to drive in. Her father who was supervising her is in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Facebook Learner driver killed in Sydney crash

Jodie Gillett died after crashing the car she was learning to drive in. Her father who was supervising her is in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Facebook Learner driver killed in Sydney crash

A SYDNEY father whose teenage daughter was killed when he was supervising her driving is himself clinging to life three days after the horror crash.

Garry Gillett, 58, was critically injured in the two-car collision at a Glenorie intersection in the city's west on Friday afternoon.

His 19-year-old daughter Jodie - who was behind the wheel - was killed. Mr Gillett remains in Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman told AAP on Monday.

Tributes have been placed for Jodie Gillett at the Glenorie crash site, while her father fights for life in hospital. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

His wife, Heidi, has been keeping vigil beside his hospital bed. It's understood the teenage learner driver was performing a U-turn when the collision occurred.

Family and friends have paid tribute to Jodie on social media. Shannon Browne, who worked with her at an after-school centre in 2017, described the 19-year-old as a "bright ray of light in the world".

"(She) was always interested in what other people had to say," Ms Browne told AAP in a statement on Monday.

"A brilliant mind who was always strong and kind".

19-year-old Jodie Gillett who died last night after crashing the car she was learning to drive in. Her father who was supervising her is in a critical condition in hospital, 28 April 2918. Picture: Facebook

Ms Browne said following the "absolute tragedy" she hoped friends could find the strength to celebrate the life of Jodie "whose time on this earth was drawn too short".

Chief inspector Frank Gilroy on the weekend said Heidi Gillett was "absolutely devastated".

The driver of the other car was not seriously injured but underwent mandatory testing.