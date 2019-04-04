Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dad grabs kids, throws scooters at skate park

by Derrick Krusche
4th Apr 2019 9:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DISTURBING  footage has emerged of a man confronting a group of children at a skate park in Northern NSW.

Video of the incident in the Lismore suburb of Goonellabah shows the man grab one boy by the throat before pushing another boy down a half-pipe.

The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook


He then snatches scooters belonging to the children before throwing them away.

The footage was posted on a Facebook group called North Coast Crime and had been commented on hundreds of times as of Wednesday night.

Multiple residents said the man was retaliating after his child had been bullied by the group of children.

Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook

More Stories

dad editors picks kids nsw skate park

Top Stories

    A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    premium_icon A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are on scene tending to patients.

    Why you'll hear 100 siren blasts in 100 seconds on Saturday

    premium_icon Why you'll hear 100 siren blasts in 100 seconds on Saturday

    Community It could get a bit noisy in Casino this weekend

    How to get a free lunch today

    premium_icon How to get a free lunch today

    News Fancy a free lunch today? Here's what you need to know

    • 4th Apr 2019 10:21 AM
    'Love letter to Lismore': Art trail's important message

    premium_icon 'Love letter to Lismore': Art trail's important message

    Whats On Local artists with a disability showcase work in 40 shops