Dad put 'ice' on baby's dummy, police allege

A MAN will face court today on poisoning charges after allegedly contaminating his baby daughter's dummy with 'ice'.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad commenced an investigation following a referral from NSW Health.

Police were told a four-month-old girl had been admitted to Albury Base Hospital in late October with an unknown illness.

Pathology tests revealed the baby had amphetamine and methylamphetamine (ice) in her system.

Just before 9am yesterday, a 24-year-old North Albury man was arrested by Child Abuse Squad detectives and police from Albury Local Area Command following a short foot pursuit in Albury.

The man was taken Albury Police Station, where he was charged with use poison so as to endanger life or inflict grievous harm.

Police will allege in court that the man recklessly administered ice to the child by contaminating her dummy.

He was refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court later today.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au