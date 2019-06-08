Dad kicked out of delivery room for being offensive

Many people use humour in stressful situations, but we should be mindful that there is a time and place for laughter.

One new dad has done just that, but has paid a rather hefty price for his wisecracks.

Posting to Reddit, the new dad said he had made "a few lighthearted comments" which his wife also found funny, but "the joyless hag of a nurse lost her shit and kicked [him] out of the room."

"I calmly tried to placate the demented old boiler by explaining she has no right to be offended on other people's behalf, but that just made her worse," he wrote in his post.

"Eventually I left before my ears started bleeding, but I feel the nurse was in the wrong for giving me shit in response to a joke between my wife and I.

"My wife thinks the whole situation was hilarious but considering the amount of money I pay for private health care instead of playing russian roulette with the NHS (the National Health Service in the UK), I am 50/50 about laughing it off or reporting the miserable old bag."

As for the actual joke, you can probably guess what he said to make the women in the room so angry.

The new dad explained that while his wife was in labour, she asked how things looked down below.

He answered, "I feel like I'm watching my favourite restaurant burning down."

This resulted in laughter from the wife and an eye roll from the nurse who then stormed out.

Still the comedian, the man made another crack in response to the doctor who announced he would be giving his wife a few stitches following some vaginal tearing.

"Would you mind putting in a few extra?" he asked.

The man said his wife laughed and called him a "dickhead".

According to the man: "Fat old nurse goes batshit, starts ranting and demands I leave the room, I try to reason with her and she just started shrieking. *I left and got a sandwich*"

He added that he and his wife both have a similar sense of humour and "she was not in the least bit offended" but asked if the nurse had any right to be offended on her behalf.

The new dad did not receive much support (or even at all) from the good people of Reddit.

"Yes, the nurse CAN be pissed off about the 'joke'. It's her f**king job to deal with a woman in a VERY vulnerable moment," replied one person.

"If you just do a quick google search you'll find out that obstetric violence is a real thing, and that 'joke' about putting in extra stitches happened to lot of women in the hands of very sexist male doctors. I'm not sure about where you live, but in my country they even call it a 'husband stitch'.

"Good for you that your wife took as a joke. But for someone who sees that actually happening and NOT being a joke, yes, she was right to bolt it at you. The nurse had no way to know, tho, and her job was to take care of your wife and kid, not your feelings."

Another pointed out there's a time and place for such humour and the delivery room is not it.

"I think this kind of humour is OK at home or around like-minded friends, but probably not the best spot around medical professionals... While you might have joking around I do believe this is a big 'no-no' in the obstetrics community and the nurse didn't take kindly to the comment (probably on your wife's part - and the fact that this is actually something that happens to women)."

Have you or your partner made a similar wisecrack? Did it go down like a lead balloon there too?

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.