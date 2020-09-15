Dad hides phone to film showering child

A father hid his phone in the family bathroom while his 11-year-old daughter took a shower to “check on her development”, a court has been told.

A Queensland father concealed his phone in the family bathroom while his 11-year-old daughter took a shower to "check on her development", a court has been told.

The father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, fronted Brisbane District Court on Tuesday on counts of attempted indecent treatment of a child under 12 and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Family members wept in the public gallery as he entered pleas of guilty.

The court was told the father-of-three, 47, set up his phone near the bathtub, using his shirt to hide it.

At the time, the girl's mother was out of the house.

The father asked his daughter to have a shower, despite her seeing him set up the phone, saying he would get the phone later.

She covered the shower cubicle with a towel, using it to conceal herself from the phone, before deleting the video.

The next morning, the girl told her mother what had happened before they went to the police.

The father at first claimed it was a misunderstanding, but later told child safety officers it was deliberate as he wanted to "check on (the girl's) development".

Judge Geraldine Dann said imprisonment for indecent treatment was "not a last resort", noting the father's actions had a degree of premeditation.

"The phone was set up in the bathroom, disguised, and when the complainant asked you to come and take the phone you said you would get it later," Judge Dann said.

Judge Dann sentenced the father to six months' jail, suspended for nine months.

She took into account his remorse and his rehabilitation through counselling.

Defence lawyer David Keane explained the father had experienced a history of physical and emotional abuse, which had caused mental health issues like depression.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

