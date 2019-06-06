Menu
An Iowa man died over the weekend after police say he was fatally injured saving the life of his five-year-old daughter. Credit: GoFundMe
News

Dad mauled to death saving daughter

by Paulina Dedaj
6th Jun 2019 9:30 AM

A MAN died over the weekend after police say he was fatally injured saving the life of his five-year-old daughter - who was being mauled by a dog.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office were called to a Fort Madison home near the Old Iowa State Prison around 10.31am over reports of a dog attack.

 

At the residence, authorities saw "a large dog" attacking Robert Joseph Quick, 33, who was lying on his back in the front yard.

The dog, whose breed was not identified by authorities, was said to be so "aggressive" that it would not release the victim. Deputies were forced to shoot the dog in order to stop the attack.

Mr Quick, who was suffering from his own injuries, reportedly instructed deputies to tend to his daughter, who had initially been attacked by the dog. Responding officers administered first aid to the young girl.

"Mr Quick had defended his daughter and undoubtedly saved her life by his actions," the Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

 

Mr Quick was transported to Fort Madison Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear what the victim's cause of death was, but according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist with funeral costs, Mr Quick suffered a heart attack.

The dog belonged to a member of the family and was being cared for by the owners of the house where the attack took place.

According to a local obituary, Mr Quick is survived by his wife, Dawn, and their four children.

