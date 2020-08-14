Dad desperate to grant daughter’s dying wish

WITH just weeks to live, Ashleigh Simrajh has one final wish … to marry the love of her life.

The 23-year-old has terminal cancer and recently became engaged. Now she is hoping officials can fast-track her marriage application so she can wed her beloved Jason Hale.

"I suppose it's a bit of a shotgun wedding but I'd like to have a small wedding with my friends and family," the 23-year-old Gold Coaster said.

Ashleigh Simrajh, 23, has terminal cancer after doctors allegedly missed a melanomas Now she wants to marry her fiancee, Jason Hale, 21, before her time is up. Picture Glenn Hampson

Ms Simrajh, who has been told she has weeks or maybe a few months to live, also has a heartfelt message she wants heard.

"I didn't even know that melanoma could look like a pimple, I just thought they were moles. But any lesion or bump could be melanomas so make sure you get all growths checked out," she said.

"People have become so lazy and don't go to the doctor for a health check-up, but it's really important, especially for young people who often say they're too busy."

Ashleigh's father Tony Simrajh has not left his daughter's side and has even rented an Airbnb at Hope Island. It is costing thousands and it is money the family does not have.

Ashleigh Simrajh, 23, is believed to have just weeks to live and her parents Tony and Tracey are hoping they can help their daughter marry her fiance. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"It's so expensive and I'm not sure where we'll be next week, but our house has stairs and she's only 35kg and too weak to walk up them, so we're here for now," he said.

"I'm never more than five metres away from Ashleigh. If she needs water I'll get it, if she wants Sushi, I'll drop to the shops to get it for her."

A former student of Guardian Angels and Aquinas College, Ms Simrajh was never a sun worshipper and was working at McDonald's when she first visited a GP about an unusual lump in her thigh. She later visited a general surgeon. Neither took a biopsy.

It was not until May last year that she was finally diagnosed with malignant melanoma but it was too late. The cancer had spread to her lungs, lymph nodes and liver.

Ashleigh Simrajh. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Lawyers acting on behalf of Ms Simrajh and her family have launched action against two practitioners, seeking compensation for her pain and suffering.

"Due to Ashleigh's deteriorating state, a race against time is now on to ensure all evidence is preserved so justice for Ashleigh and her family can be achieved," said Clare Eves, a medical law expert with Shine Lawyers.

"Do your homework, know the speciality of the doctor, know what questions to ask and if you are not satisfied with the answers, seek a second opinion."

Right now, Mr Simrajh is focused on trying to organise a dress, flowers, hair and make-up to spoil his daughter he so desperately wants to see walk down the aisle.

"I know it would mean the world to Ashleigh if she could marry Jason," he said.

Anyone who is in a position to help the Simrajh family can email Tony on

siminvestments@outlook.com or emily.toxward@news.com.au

Originally published as Dad desperate to grant daughter's dying wish