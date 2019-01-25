Dad pleads for better driving after horror incident

Karl and Kerry Bird’s bedroom after a car crashed through their fence and into their house, narrowly missing Kerry. Picture: Karl Bird

Karl and Kerry Bird’s bedroom after a car crashed through their fence and into their house, narrowly missing Kerry. Picture: Karl Bird

A Spring Mountain father is demanding better behaviour from drivers in residential streets in the aftermath of a terrifying incident in which a car came barrelling into his front bedroom.

Angelica Ave resident Karl Bird had to take his family away from the house after the incident and said they were still struggling to feel safe again in the beautiful, but now damaged, home they built for their new lives in Australia after relocating from the UK.

"My wife, Kerry, was sitting at her dressing table when it happened," he said.

The view from Karl and Kerry Bird's house after a car crashed through their fence. Picture: Karl Bird



"You can see from the pictures where that dressing table is, but we also think about the fact that almost every morning our young daughter sits in that window chatting to my wife, the possible consequences are almost unimaginable," Mr Bird said.

The bedroom of Karl and Kerry Bird after a car crashed through their fence and into their front wall. Picture: Karl Bird



He said Kerry had cuts and carpet burn after fleeing the room as the car came plummeting towards her.

"I was in the kitchen with the children and the little dog we are looking after.

"I heard an enormous scream and a massive crash."

Springfield Police Sgt Brendan Haley said the driver of the car had been issued with a Not Having Proper Charge of a Vehicle driving infringement notice, which carried a fine of $304 and loss of points.

Mr Bird said friends and neighbours had been very supportive, but no one had witnessed the accident from the street.

Elsa, Karl, Kerry and Rory Bird on a skiing holiday last year. Picture: Karl Bird



"We don't really know what happened, it's clear it was an accident and we don't hold any grudges, but it has damaged our peace of mind," Mr Bird said.

"When you think about everyone screaming, it has an impact.

"What I want is an attitude change from drivers, for them to be much more mindful of the consequences of their driving in residential areas.

"An accident like this impacts on people's lives and drivers need to take more responsibility and consider the possible consequences of speeding."

Mr Bird said until now residents in his street had made few complaints, but they had often seen cars being driven up the streets at much higher speeds than the speed limit.

The car lodged in Karl and Kerry Bird’s house. Picture: Karl Bird

"Sometimes it's hooning, but some of it is just deliberate speeding

"They seem to regard the roundabouts as a challenge."

Mr Bird said he would advocate for traffic calming to include boulders or pillars, as had been installed elsewhere in the area.

State Labor MP for Jordan Charis Mullen said her office had been contacted by residents in a number of local streets including Summit Drive, Lakeside Avenue and Addison Road, all with concerns about speeding.

State ALP MP for Jordan Charis Mullen in Anglica Ave, Spring Mountain, one of the streets where residents complain of speeding drivers. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

"Some are hooning, which is deliberate and dangerous driving, but in many cases accidents are caused by people simply driving too fast in residential areas where the speed limit is clearly 50km/h," Ms Mullen said.

"While I have advocated the Ipswich City Council consider traffic calming solutions for particularly troublesome streets, the real solution lies with drivers taking personal responsibility for their driving.

"Slowing down in residential streets and observing the speed limit is the best way we can ensure that accidents like the one in Angelica Ave are few and far between."