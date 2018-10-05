Dad appeals jail sentence for punching 'difficult' son

A NEW Brighton man who punched his 13-year-old son in the face several times in a bout of rage over his "excessive" use of an iPad has successfully appealed a 12 month jail sentence.

Fronting Lismore District Court on Wednesday, the 48-year-old man's barrister Ben Cochrane cited a pattern of "seriously violent" acts by the young teen, which had included "punching his father" and "throwing rocks at him".

The court heard the child had been diagnosed with ADHD, with school reports describing examples of "difficult" and "challenging" behaviour, for example on one occasion brandishing a skewer and threatening to poke other students with it.

Rising tensions between father and son came to a head on the night of March 28 this year, when the father confiscated his son's iPad and hid it, with the son calling his father a "f---wit".

A fight between the pair ensued, with the furious father striking his son in the face several times.

The court heard the father was "shocked" by his violence and immediately "remorseful", giving his son painkillers and a pack of frozen peas to nurse on the injury.

The son was later taken to hospital by his mother with swelling around his left eye socket, with is cheek bone later found to be fractured.

Mr Cochrane argued the jail sentence should be downgraded to a good behaviour bond, because his client had taken steps to ensure such an incident never happened again.

Summing up the case, Judge Deborah Sweeney said the man was a "devoted father" who had looked after his son for some time since his marriage had broken down.

"I think this was an isolated incident in circumstances where the child's behaviour was difficult to cope with... and there are indeed records of that," Judge Sweeney said.

"The community does not look well upon people being violent to their children but it seems that (the father) found himself in a difficult situation given his son's challenging behaviour."

"That does not justify what he's done and I'm sure he would not justify it either."

Judge Sweeney said the man was "genuinely remorseful" and "distressed about the consequences of his actions", and had not seen his son since the night of the incident.

He had also attended programs to support him to deal with the issue other than "lashing out physically" and was otherwise known as devoted father.

Judge Sweeney set aside the jail sentence and imposed a 12 month good behaviour bond instead.

The man's loved ones wept with relief after the judgment.