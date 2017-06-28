Dachshund stars in new book

PICTURE PERFECT: Miss Jinni, pictured with owner Carol Tomek, of Casino, has been included in adult colouring book For the Love of Dogs.

MISS Jinni may not be overly impressed but her owner Carol Tomek is.

The dachshund has been chosen to feature in a new adult colouring book, For the Love of Dogs.

It all happened by accident. Casino's Ms Tomek likes to take photos of her four dachshunds and posts them on Facebook.

Friend and artist Deb Wyatt was a fan of the often humorous shots and asked Ms Tomek to send a selection of photos to her that she then passed on to an artist in South Africa, Inge Dagmar Manders.

"I flicked some photos to her and forgot about it," Ms Tomek said.

Months later, a black and white image drawn by Ms Manders dropped into Ms Tomek's inbox.

"'Oh my gawd, that's my Miss Jinni'," she recalled saying. "I didn't know the artist from a bar of soap and she selected my hound. All the way across the world in South Africa to me in little Casino."

LOOK AT ME: Miss Jinni coloured in by artist Deb Wyatt. RIGHT: Carol Tomek with Miss Jinni. Susanna Freymark

She was thrilled to bits that she would be able to colour in one of her four hounds.

Miss Jinni is 11 years old and is a show champion and being featured will be good for the breed, Ms Tomek said.

What does Miss Jinni make of her sudden colouring book fame?

Her owner said Miss Jinni was a bit of a snob.

"Why wouldn't they choose me?", Ms Tomek reckoned her hound was thinking.

For the Love of Dogs is available online through Amazon and drawings from the book can be viewed at https://youtu.be/R7DyZ9OG3Pk