20°
News

Dachshund stars in new book

Susanna Freymark | 28th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
PICTURE PERFECT: Miss Jinni, pictured with owner Carol Tomek, of Casino, has been included in adult colouring book For the Love of Dogs.
PICTURE PERFECT: Miss Jinni, pictured with owner Carol Tomek, of Casino, has been included in adult colouring book For the Love of Dogs. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MISS Jinni may not be overly impressed but her owner Carol Tomek is.

The dachshund has been chosen to feature in a new adult colouring book, For the Love of Dogs.

It all happened by accident. Casino's Ms Tomek likes to take photos of her four dachshunds and posts them on Facebook.

Friend and artist Deb Wyatt was a fan of the often humorous shots and asked Ms Tomek to send a selection of photos to her that she then passed on to an artist in South Africa, Inge Dagmar Manders.

"I flicked some photos to her and forgot about it," Ms Tomek said.

Months later, a black and white image drawn by Ms Manders dropped into Ms Tomek's inbox.

"'Oh my gawd, that's my Miss Jinni'," she recalled saying. "I didn't know the artist from a bar of soap and she selected my hound. All the way across the world in South Africa to me in little Casino."

LOOK AT ME: Miss Jinni coloured in by artist Deb Wyatt. RIGHT: Carol Tomek with Miss Jinni.
LOOK AT ME: Miss Jinni coloured in by artist Deb Wyatt. RIGHT: Carol Tomek with Miss Jinni. Susanna Freymark

She was thrilled to bits that she would be able to colour in one of her four hounds.

Miss Jinni is 11 years old and is a show champion and being featured will be good for the breed, Ms Tomek said.

What does Miss Jinni make of her sudden colouring book fame?

Her owner said Miss Jinni was a bit of a snob.

"Why wouldn't they choose me?", Ms Tomek reckoned her hound was thinking.

For the Love of Dogs is available online through Amazon and drawings from the book can be viewed at https://youtu.be/R7DyZ9OG3Pk

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  carol tomek for the love of dogs northern rivers community

INTERACTIVE: Census 2016 snapshot of the Northern Rivers

INTERACTIVE: Census 2016 snapshot of the Northern Rivers

NEW national data has captured a snapshot Northern Rivers as a middle-aged community of non-believers growing at a steady rate.

Flood insurers in for a torrid argument

The recent floods in the Lismore CBD

100 business complaints from NR businesses referred to ombudsman

Indigenous languages in the spotlight for NAIDOC

SHARING THEIR INDIGENOUS CULTURE: Aboriginal dancers performing at last year's NAIDOC Week Celebration Walk in Ballina.

Risk of languages disappearing

Hangi meal for NAIDOC

Students at Albert Park Public School in Lismore performed a dance as part of NAIDOC week.

School's lunch cooked in the ground for NAIDOC

Local Partners

Top UK chef lands poolside at Byron Bay's Elements resort

THE former head chef at Marco Pierre White's infamous one Michelin star restaurant L'Escargot has swapped the hustle and bustle of London for Byron Bay.

Laughter yoga will be a hoot

HAVE A LAUGH: Meredith Yardley will kick off the Laughter Yoga Club in Ballina next month. Laughter, she said, was "great stress relief”. "You don't laugh at jokes (in the sessions) - you laugh for no reason.”

Could Ballina be the laughter capital of Australia?

Horrorshow ready to eat cake in Byron Bay

VISITING: Horrorshow is an Australian hip hop duo from Sydney formed by Adit and Solo.

Hip hop duo will play their latest music in Byron Bay this weekend

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Who said winter? Ten fantastic things to do this week

In The Heart of The Lismore Lantern Parade 2016

Community at its best

WATCH: The video that got local muso 40,000 views in a week

EXCITING times for local musician as video hits 40,000 views in a week.

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Lighthouse Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Rare Development Opportunity - This Property Will Be Sold

12 Julian Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Providing uninterrupted views over Wategos Beach and Julian Rocks, this property provides a golden opportunity for the astute investor or home owner wishing to...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 5th July...

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!