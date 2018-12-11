Menu
Council News

'Chanting, loud drumming, screaming': Concerns about DA

Alison Paterson
by
11th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
NEARLY 70 submissions have been made against a development application at a site on the Northern Rivers which detractors said was used for music events featuring loud drumming and screaming.

On Tuesday night Lismore City Council will discuss an application for 5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill, to build a $400,000 dwelling, swimming pool and associated structure on the 16ha property.

According to the council's agenda, public exhibition of the proposal was undertaken and 69 submissions were received against the proposal due to past events undertaken on the property.

Nearby residents are concerned the property will continue to be used for what they term "religious retreats", which have attracted numerous complaints regarding noise and disturbances.

In one instance, a three-day Osho meditation camp and celebration retreat held on the property over the 2018 Easter weekend, led to complaints about chanting, drumming, screaming and shouting.

In March 2018 a development application regarding the same site was lodged seeking consent for the erection of a shed (the same structure that is currently forming part of this application).

But when the application was placed on public exhibition it received 68 submissions and was formally withdrawn by the owner on in May.

One neighbour said he was objecting to the Osho meditation retreats and, in particular, the traffic and noise impacts that would have on neighbours' amenity.

He said the right to quiet enjoyment of their property would be affected.

"Previous illegal retreats have impacted upon sleep, (with) little regard to neighbour's complaints," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

