DA lodged for proposed $1.5 million townhouse development

An application proposing a seven-townhouse building development has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

An application proposing a seven-townhouse building development has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

A PROPOSAL to demolish an existing home and construct seven townhouses in Ocean Shores has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

A development application, for the property at 8 Kumbellin Glen – on the corner of Goondooloo Drive – was lodged with the council in March is now on public exhibition, until April 22.

An application proposing a seven-townhouse building development in Ocean Shores has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

The $1.5m proposal includes the demolition of the existing single-storey brick and tile house on the property.

The seven-townhouse building proposed for the site will consist of three storeys.

The ground floor will comprise carport/garage space, laundry and private courtyard areas.

Kitchen and living areas will be located on the first floor of each unit along with the alfresco areas while the second floor will house two bedrooms and a bathroom.

A plan of the proposed development as well as an existing home, which is to be demolished.





One of the units will have a single carport while the others will have a single garage.

The proposed vehicular access will be via a new driveway from Kumbellin Glen.

According to a report prepared for the applicant by planning firm Ardill Payne and Partners, the proposed building encroaches the building height plane to the northern and eastern boundaries.

On the north, this involves part of the building and on the east, the whole building.

The report, which is one of the DA documents on exhibition, says the proposed encroachments are “considered reasonable”.

An application proposing a seven-townhouse building development in Ocean Shores has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

This is on the basis the northern encroachment is “relatively minor” and that the adjoining house is on elevated land.

“The encroaching wall containing the Master Bedroom … has a relatively small, high

set window that is provided with an external slatted window screen,” the report said.

The eastern encroachment, meanwhile, adjoins a public reserve.

An application proposing a seven-townhouse building development in Ocean Shores has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

“Due to the slope and local topography, any shadows will be generally cast over the

front of the subject land and Goondooloo Drive,” the report said.

“There will not be any adverse overshadowing or loss of privacy impacts or

consequences on any adjoining private land/dwellings resulting from the proposed

encroachments.”

Previously, a DA that proposed four new dwellings and additions to the existing home to create two new dwellings, was lodged in November, 2017 but later withdraw in April last year.