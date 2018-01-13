Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Cyrus, Hemsworth leave fans star struck as they shop at IGA

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Lennox Head.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Lennox Head.
Alina Rylko
by

IT WAS scorching day on the Northern NSW coast, but even hotter was the social media buzz after Hollywood A-listers Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted shopping at a supermarket in Lennox Head.

Dressed casually, the famous couple who have been staying near Byron Bay at Liam Hemsworth's pad since New Year's Eve and could have been mistaken for any holiday-maker.

But locals were quick to recognise the Malibu singer and her actor fiance, also celebrating his 28th birthday today, in a shopping queue.

Julie Creed took a photo of the couple waiting in line to pay for their groceries, and posted it on Facebook's Lismore Information Exchange. 

Michael McCaughey said: "Celebs come to this area to escape the madding crowd...and..get...a slightly less madding crowd, who holiday in the hope of seeing a celeb."

Hayley Evans said: "Someone needs to twerk all over them and start singing 'it's a party in IGA'."

Julianne Currie said: "Good for them, I hope they have a nice holiday.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have also posed for selfies with fans in recent days.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky has used social media to respond to remarks about Angelina Jolie sitting next to her man at the Golden Globes this week, after fans said Hemsworth looked like Jolie's ex, Brad Pitt.

Pataky said on Instagram: "What a great couple! I mean you boys!", referring to Thor director Taika Waititi, also sitting at the table.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Lennox Head.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Lennox Head.

Topics:  iga liam hemsworth miley cyrus

Lismore Northern Star
Father fears for missing partner and young son

Father fears for missing partner and young son

A NORTHERN NSW man is concerned for the welfare of his former partner and young son after the pair went missing from a supermarket at Mullumbimby on Friday.

Bats vs rescue chopper: Colony causes 20 minute delay

LOOK CLOSELY: The Westpac Helicopter has mitigation procedures and back-up plans in place for when bat migration affects take-off and landing aircraft.

The chopper was grounded as thousands of bats took to the sky

Is the new express bus service viable for workers?

Our reporter road tests a new bus service.

My experience on the new 640X bus service.

All aboard the new city to coast bus

CHILLING OUT: The author happy to be in Byron Bay.

Check out the coolest new bus route on the Northern Rivers

Local Partners

McLachlan faces allegations from Dr Blake crew

ACTOR Craig McLachlan has now been hit with allegations of sexual harassment from the cast and crew on The Doctor Blake Mysteries.

#DoItForDolly: X Factor singer reveals own bullying hell

Damien says he was bullied through high school because of his singing, once having to hide it from his classmates at his new school for a whole year.

X Factor singer speaks out about bullying ordeal.

Reese Witherspoon opens up on sexual assault

The actor said she was still ‘very emotional’ about what had happened to her. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon opens up about being sexually assaulted as a teenager

‘He wanted to kill me’: Hugh Grant spills on former co-stars

Hugh Grant has claimed Robert Downey Jr ‘wanted to kill’ him after they first met.

Downey Jr ‘hated’ Hugh Grant

The one question you can’t ask Tonya Harding

Figure skaters Tonya Harding (L) and Nancy Kerrigan avoid each other during training session in 1994. Picture: Supplied

Tonya Harding’s press tour has come a cropper

Meghan’s sister begs for forgiveness

Samantha Grant in 2017. Picture: Facebook

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has apologised for making nasty comments

Queen reveals scary reason she ‘can’t look down’

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, reads the Queen’s Speech from the throne in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament in 2007.

The Queen has a very good reason for keeping her head up