Who will the Hawks splash Cyril’s cash on?

CYRIL Rioli's shock retirement will hand Hawthorn significant salary cap room to land Tom Lynch or another rival star.

The Hawks will mourn the loss of Rioli from their star-studded forward line, coach Alastair Clarkson speaking of his potency only on Monday.

But quickly the club's list management committee will turn their focus to how they can replace his goal power and pressuring skills up forward.

Rioli had two more seasons on his contract but the Herald Sun has confirmed that because he has retired, the Hawks will not have to honour that wage next year.

It will hand them an estimated $600,000 in each of those season they had not budgeted for.

That salary cap room could smooth a decision on whether to hand over $1 million plus per season to a single player.

Cyril Rioli has announced his retirement from the AFL. Picture: Michael Klein

Clarkson said on Monday's On The Couch the club had never done that before, even when they could have matched a bid for Lance Franklin.

Remarkably, they won the 2015 premiership without one of the league's top 30 players on their books.

But the Hawks are coming around to the view that in this day and age, with massive offers for rival stars, they may have to join footy's arms race.

They would have a compulsive package to offer Lynch - the medical services of elite fitness boss Andrew Russell, Clarkson's coaching, salary cap room.

Adelaide midfielder Rory Sloane, West Coast onballer Andrew Gaff and Western Bulldog Luke Dahlhaus are other players that might suit Hawthorn's needs.

Star small forward Luke Breust is contracted to the club until 2021, with Paul Puopolo also playing strong football.

The Hawks could also decide they need more tackling pressure in their forward 50 and attempt to chase another small forward.

Will the Hawks now target Tom Lynch? Picture: Getty Images

The like of Richmond's Shai Bolton will be in demand this year given he has not played recently at the Tigers.

The Herald Sun reported early this year he was putting off contract talks until year's end to assess his options.

He continues to play strong VFL football but clubs desperate to follow Richmond's game plan with elite defensive pressure would see him as a worthy target.

