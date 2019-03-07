Goggleboxers lash ‘psycho killer’ Cyrell

A physical altercation between Cyrell and Martha on Married At First Sight.

A physical altercation between Cyrell and Martha on Married At First Sight.

IN ONE of their most savage critiques yet, the cast of Gogglebox have gone to town on MAFS bride Cyrell after her violent outburst.

Viewers would remember "Cyclone Cyrell" blowing up at Martha on the Channel 9 show last week, in an episode which saw her grab the fellow bride's robe and break a fruit bowl.

This of course started after Cyrell confronted Martha over rumours Jessika and Nic had been touching each other under the table at the dinner party.

Never forget.

Well our favourite armchair critics did not hold back on last night's episode of Gogglebox, which airs on Foxtel's Lifestyle Channel on Wednesday nights.

"Do you reckon Cyrell would stab you or shoot you?" Adam asked Symon who quickly answered: "Stab". Adam demanded producers move all sharp objects immediately.

‘Definitely stab.’

Keith, who normally enjoys the drama, took a more serious note saying Cyrell "should be kicked off the show straight away". His wife Lee agreed.

A shocked Isabelle, who shares the couch with her mother Kerry and great-grandma Emmie, labelled Cyrell a "psycho killer" and urged her "husband" Nic to run for the hills.

A producer was forced to intervene in the blow up and Cyrell stormed out of the house like a "gangster". Jad, Sarah Marie and Matty impersonated her walk far too well.

‘We call this the Cyrell staunch.’

On the other hand, Anastasia really put things into perspective.

"I can't believe there's so much drama over leg touching, imagine if she touched his d**k?"

A few of the cast also had some sage advice for Nic, who asked the producer what he should do following the drama-fuelled evening.

This is what they had to say.

‘Get out.’

‘Run as far as you can.’

Gogglebox airs on Foxtel's Lifestyle Channel on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.