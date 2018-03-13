What potential cyclone will mean for the Northern Rivers

Potential Tropical Cyclone Linda moving closer to the Queensland coast. Photo courtesy of Weatherzone, via Higgins Storm Chasing.

THE threat of a tropical cyclone affecting northern NSW this week is looking more likely, and forecasters have predicted the system could now cross the coast.

Higgins Storm Chasing posted on Facebook: "There has been up to a 75 per cent shift in global model forecast data for (tropical cyclone) heading towards QLD."

"Latest solutions suggest the system may cross or come much closer to the coast between Rockhampton and Brisbane as a weak low.

"What it could mean is a significant increase in rainfall along the coast."

Higgins Storm Chasing said if the cyclone forms, it will be named Tropical Cyclone Linda.

"The system has a high chance of intensifying slightly during Tuesday while heading South to South-West across the Coral Sea."

"(It is) likely to turn more South West while remaining a category 1 or 2 cyclone on Wednesday.

"It is then expected to pass approximately 250km East of Brisbane and the South East QLD coast late on Wednesday into Thursday."

The Bureau of Meteorology increased the chances of the weather event forming off the Queensland coast, setting the chance of the system forming into a cyclone today at 20-50%.

"A tropical low in the Coral Sea continues to develop - moderate chance of a cyclone forming," the bureau posted on Twitter on Monday.

"We expect it to track S/SW towards Central Queensland, South East Queensland but remain offshore.

"Strong winds and dangerous surf on southern beaches from Wednesday."

Dangerous surf conditions are expected to begin on Wednesday morning, with the tropical low in the Coral Sea driving the conditions.

BoM is forecasting swells of up to 5m across the Byron coast with winds of about 30 knots an hour likely for Thursday.

North Coast Storm Chaser forecaster Antonio Parancin said on Thursday a weak cyclone/low will be sitting to the east offshore of SE QLD "bringing strong winds and increased shower activity from Fraser Island all the way down to about Ballina / Byron".

He said winds could reach up to 73km/h winds, and gusts could be up to 40% stronger.

"Rainfall associated with this system should stay offshore however we will likely see scattered squally and gusty showers which may be momentarily heavy at times," Mr Parancin said.