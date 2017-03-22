29°
Cyclone could hit Queensland as early as next week

DOMANII CAMERON | 22nd Mar 2017 6:08 AM Updated: 7:28 AM

METEOROLOGISTS are monitoring a weather pattern in the Coral Sea that could develop into a cyclone.

Windy.tv, which is used as an international weather model, shows a strong weather system hitting near Townsville next Wednesday.

The model indicates that the pattern will turn into a cyclone and could produce winds of up to 169km/h.

Oz Cyclone Chasers' update released yesterday revealed 30 per cent of their computer models showed a cyclone developing next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology's tropical cyclone outlook, also released yesterday, showed a "very low" chance of a cyclone developing tomorrow and Thursday, but increased to "low" on Friday.

